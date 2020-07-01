Hyundai just announced new details about its next-generation Santa Fe SUV, which besides the conventional and hybrid versions, will be available also as a plug-in hybrid.

The all-wheel-drive Santa Fe PHEV will be equipped with 13.8 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery and a 66.9 kW electric motor, supporting the 1.6-liter T-GDi ‘Smartstream’ gasoline engine for a total system output of 265 PS and 350 Nm. We guess it should be good for some 40 km (25 miles) of WLTP EV range.

Such a setup basically matches the Ford Explorer PHEV (13.6 kWh for 42 km/26 miles of WLTP EV range and 75 kW electric motor).

For comparison, the standard hybrid version will be equipped with a 1.49 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery and a 44.2 kW electric motor.

An important thing is that the battery pack is located beneath the driver and passenger seats "with no impact on cabin or luggage space."

"As a result of the platform update, the new Santa Fe offers an additional three centimetres of second-row leg room and additional four centimetres of third-row leg room. Trunk capacity has been increased, too. With the rear seats up, trunk capacity of the 5-seater version has been improved by 9 litres for a total capacity of 634 litres. The capacity of the 7-seater version has been improved by 24 litres for a total capacity of 571 litres. With the second row seats pushed forward and set to an upright position, capacity is improved by 12 litres for a total of 831 litres for the 5-seater and by 32 litres for a total of 782 litres for the 7-seater version."

The South Korean manufacturer intends to start sales of the Santa Fe PHEV in Europe in early 2021, with some delay compared to conventional versions.

There is no word about the North American market yet so we assume that the PHEV is targeted to comply with the European emission requirements.

Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV specs:

all-electric range: N/A

13.8 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery

lithium-ion polymer battery all-wheel drive

system output of 265 PS and 350 Nm of torque (1.6-litre T-GDi ‘Smartstream’ gasoline engine, a newly-developed 6-speed automatic transmission 6AT and 66.9 kW electric motor)

7-seat or 5-seat



Trunk capacity:

5-seat versions: 634 liters (831 with the second-row seats pushed forward)

7-seat version: 571 liters (782 liters)

Dimensions (in mm): Length: 4,785 (+15mm), Width: 1,900 (+10mm), Height: 1,685 (+5mm), Wheelbase: 2,765, Overhang: Front 945 (+5mm), Rear 1,075 (+10mm)

