Our video wizard Kyle Conner (Out of Spec Motoring) is not in his usual environment in this video. It looks a bit strange to see him in a kitchen instead of on a track. Don't worry, he's not cooking. Instead, Conner sits down with us to tell us all about Ford's Co-Pilot360 hands-free driving technology that will officially come to market with the upcoming all-electric Mustang Mach-E.

Conner not only has a lot of experience with other similar technology, but he's also spent plenty of time testing Tesla Autopilot, so he's a solid source of information on the subject. Moreover, he recently enjoyed a one-of-a-kind experience in the Mustang Mach-E, albeit simulated. Yes, Ford invited Conner to be the first person outside of Ford to experience the Mach-E virtually.

***Editor's Note: We'll have a video and article of the actual driving simulation experience in the Ford Mustang Mach-E later today, so stay tuned.

There are plenty of vehicles available today that have advanced driver-assist systems that help you drive your car while working to keep you safe. However, most are referred to as just that – driver-assist systems. Tesla took things to another level, mostly by naming its system 'Autopilot.' Now, there are a few other systems with "pilot" in the name, but Tesla's system gets the most attention.

While Tesla is constantly updating its technology and working toward Full Self-Driving Capability, it's not there yet. In fact, Autopilot is not actually a "hands-free" system. You can definitely use Autopilot for a time without grabbing the steering wheel, but the automaker continually reminds us that it's not a hands-free system. There are few working hands-free driving aids on the market today. Cadillac SuperCruise is the first that comes to mind. BMW also has a driving assistant that allows hands-free operation.

According to Ford's recent press release:

"Ford Co-Pilot360TM Technology – a comprehensive collection of available driver-assist features – adds and improves offerings including Active Drive Assist, which allows for hands - free driving on more than 100,000 miles of divided highways in all 50 states and Canada."

It will also feature over-the-air updates. The first opportunity to get the feature will come in 2021 via the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E. Check out the video for Conner's exclusive take on Ford's upcoming hands-free driving technology. Then, let us know what you think in the comment section below.