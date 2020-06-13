The automotive market (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) in China expanded noticeably in May, by 14.5% year-over-year to almost 2.2 million (including 1.67 million passenger cars - up 7%).

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) reports that plug-in car sales also are improving month-over-month, although it is still far from its high levels in May/June 2019 when sales surged ahead of the decrease in incentives.

In total, some 82,000 plug-in vehicles were sold (down 23.5% year-over-year) at 3.7% of the market. In the case of the passenger cars category - 74,000 plug-in cars were sold (down 24.4%) accounting for 4.4% of the total.

New Energy Vehicle sales in China - May 2020

The New Energy Vehicle (NEV) production and sales numbers for passenger cars and commercial vehicles like trucks/buses are as follows:

Total NEVs: production of 84,000 (down 25.8%) and sales of 82,000 (down 23.5%)

production of 84,000 (down 25.8%) and sales of 82,000 (down 23.5%) BEVs: production of 63,000 and sales of 64,000

production of 63,000 and sales of 64,000 PHEVs: production of 21,800 and sales of 17,700

Total NEVs (Jan-May): production of 295,000 (down 39.7%) and sales of 289,000 (down 38.7%)

* some data on the chart are estimated

More data (from CAAM)

Sales of New Energy Vehicles in May 2020



Production of New Energy Vehicles in May 2020



Sales of Automobiles in May 2020