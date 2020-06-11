Nikola Motor's CEO Trevor Milton revealed yesterday that several automakers are interested in its electric pickup truck Nikola Badger, which will be offered as a battery-electric truck, as well as another version that adds hydrogen fuel cell technology.

According to Milton (via Reuters), “There are three (automakers) in the running right now for a joint venture on Badger, and we will announce who that is in the next few months.”

It would be quite interesting if Nikola would enter into a joint venture agreement with one (or more) of the OEMs to produce the Badger.

We wonder who might be interested in the Badger BEV and/or FCV? Ford and GM seem to be busy with their own projects. It could be an OEM that does not have an in-house project and that would like to put out an electric vehicle at a reduced investment cost.

Maybe FCA? And the hydrogen version may be a thing for some of the Japanese/South Korean brands.

The announcement is expected within "the next few months" so basically before the end of 2020, while the production should start "in 2022 or earlier."

Nikola Badger specs:

0-60 MPH 2.9 Seconds Peak HP 906 Continuous HP 455 Peak Torque 980 Ft. LBS Range 600 Miles Battery 300 Miles Fuel Cell 300 Miles Hydrogen 8 kg Fuel Cell 120 kW Towing Capacity 8,000 LBS Drivetrain 4x4 Independent Wheel Drive (IWD) Dimensions 5890mm L x 2180mm W x 1870mm T

Gallery: Nikola Badger Electric Pickup Truck

Separately, Nikola, in partnership with CNH Industrial (owner of the IVECO commercial vehicle manufacturer and FPT Industrial powertrain brand) is building prototypes of trucks in Ulm, Germany.

The site at Ulm has a manufacturing capacity for 35,000 trucks per year. The second plant with similar 35,000 truck capacity to be built in Arizona (break ground expected later this year).

The all-electric version Nikola TRE to be launched in Europe in 2021.