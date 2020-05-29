April 2020 did not bring any significant progress in terms of plug-in electric car sales for BYD in China. The company sold some 12,262 passenger plug-ins, which is just a few percent more than in March.

The volume decreased year-over-year by 46% (10th month of consecutive decline) and the plug-ins stand for just 39% of the overall brand's car sales.

On the positive side, electric bus sales increased almost three-times compared to April 2019, amounting to 609 units.

We hope that May will be better than April, but the biggest gains might happen in June or July - first because in July 2019 sales were down (low base) due to decreased subsidies, and secondly, because of the upcoming BYD Han

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – April 2020

BYD sales breakdown

Most of the sales this year are all-electric cars:

BEVs: 9,966 (down 38% year-over-year)



PHEVs: 2,296 (down 65% year-over-year)

Sales by models - month (and year-to-date) result