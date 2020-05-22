Link Transit of Wenatchee, Washington and wireless charging specialist Momentum Dynamics celebrates 50 MWh of electricity delivered wirelessly to the electric bus fleet as of May 2020.

According to Momentum Dynamics, it's the highest result in the U.S. and the first time globally when 50 MWh was achieved within two years (since 2018).

The mileage of the bus/buses was not revealed, but assuming no less than 1.6 kWh per mile (1 kWh per km), the bus or buses covered up to some 31,000 miles (50,000 km).

Link Transit uses BYD K9S electric bus and 200 kW wireless charging station since 2018 and most recently ordered 10 additional buses, equipped with Momentum Dynamics' system, as well as three new on-route 300 kW wireless charging stations.

The charging process is fully automatic, which means it starts once the vehicle (equipped with a receiver) parks over a ground pad.

Momentum Dynamics boasts that the system works faultlessly even in cold winter weather:

"During the 2019-2020 cold winter weather, a Wenatchee bus featuring the wireless system ran a 14-hour scheduled route and maintained its battery charge above 90% throughout the journey." "Maintaining battery charge during duty cycle is a key factor in allowing fleets to adopt electric vehicles. Vehicles have an effective range exceeding even diesel buses and return to depot with a nearly full battery..."

Main advantages of the wireless charging are:

no plugs

can be installed within the street pavement, or on a garage floor (invisible)

simplicity (no moving parts)

Main disadvantages of wireless charging are:

probably higher charging losses than conventional plug-in charging, and electromagnetic emission

probably higher total cost of the infrastructure and receivers