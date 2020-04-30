Wallbox Quasar has been selected as a finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards, in the Energy category. Quasar, a bi-directional DC charger allows customers to not only charge their EV but also draw power from it, like a Tesla Powerwall, to power their home.

The Quasar is garnering a lot of attention and has already received six awards for innovation, including Engadget's Best of CES Award this year in the transportation category. While the Quasar is a DC charger, it's not a "DC fast charger", as the power output is limited to 7.4 kW, comparable to the average level 2 AC charger's output.

We had a chance to speak with Doug Alfaro, Wallbox General Manager of North America, at the Consumer Electronics Show this year where the Quasar was introduced. Alfaro talked of the Quasar as being an industry gamechanger, and we agree. We know the "gamechanger" term is overused, but in this case, we think it's appropriate.

“We firmly believe that Quasar’s bidirectional charging possibility is a critical building block on the road to a world powered by renewable energy,” says Enric Asunción, CEO of Wallbox. “It's an honor for me and the entire Wallbox team that this technology has now been recognized by Fast Company as a world-changing idea.”

That's because the Quasar is indeed doing something that no other currently-available EV charging equipment can. It basically allows the owner to use their car as a giant Powerwall. A single-battery Powerwall currently costs $7,600 and has 13.5 kWh of storage. Wallbox says the Quasar will cost about $4,000 (final pricing hasn't been announced) later this year when it becomes available.

If you own a Nissan LEAF Plus, which has a 62 kWh battery, you basically have the equivalent of four Powerwalls at your disposal. A four-Powerwall setup would cost you $27,100 just for the equipment, then you still have to pay for it to be installed.

Quasar's Key Features and Benefits

Bi-directional charging : Quasar aims to be the first bi-directional DC charger available for consumers

Sustainable consumption: Quasar allows optimization between your home, vehicle, renewable energy generation, and the grid. It offers the unique possibility to store excess energy in your EV, and use it when you need it.

Saves you money long-term: Quasar enables a return on investment over time by optimizing when and how you use your energy, similar to how a Powerwall allows you to charge the battery when electricity is cheap, and use the stored energy in the battery when grid power is more expensive.

Control with an app: Quasar works with a mobile app (iOS and Android) and energy management platform that helps you manage your bidirectional usage. It works in tandem with your utility grid and your energy management system in your home (thermostat, lights, etc.).

Easy to access with facial recognition, touchscreen and gesture recognition: Quasar features the security and flexibility of advanced facial recognition and gesture control technology as well as authenticate using Bluetooth proximity, the Wallbox app, and RFID.

We mention a Nissan LEAF Plus as an example because it uses the CHAdeMO standard for DC charging. That's important to this discussion because currently, only the CHAdeMO standard allows for bi-directional power flow. Therefore, here in the US, the only two electric vehicles currently available that could use a bi-directional charger are the Nissan LEAF and the Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid.

However, during my conversation with Alfaro, he told us that he was in communication with a variety of automakers and he sounded hopeful, if not confident, that the current dominant DC standard, the Combo plug, would soon be capable of bi-directional power flow as well. I would suspect that he had more information on that but he wasn't allowed to disclose.

Are you as excited as we are for the Quasar? Would you spend $4,000 on this or would you prefer to buy a stationary energy storage system like a Powerwall? Is the Powerwall worth the extra money if your car can power your home? Let us know in the comment section below.