The Porsche Taycan and Panamera are not built on the same chassis architecture. However, their suspension systems are actually closely related - according to this video by Dan Edmunds, the Taycan’s suspension features a mix of Panamera and unique components, although the chassis itself (including subframes which support the electric motors) are different; the electric sedan is also about an inch wider too.

Its front suspension is a dual wishbone setup with both the upper and lower wishbones, as well as the steering wheel knuckle made from aluminum. It looks a lot like what you would see in the Panamera, but mounting points are different, so it’s not identical. And the same goes for the rear multilink setup whose control arms snake around the strut and look kind of crazy.

But there’s no denying this suspension system’s effectiveness. The Taycan (any version) can be super stiff and glued to the ground when you want it to be, yet when you don’t, it settles down and provides a remarkably composed and comfortable ride (which is helped in part by its higher overall mass compared to that of the Panamera).

There’s a lot of trick stuff going on out of view that makes the Taycan's handling as good as it is, including shock absorbers located inside the air springs, the active anti-roll bars (that can react in just 200 milliseconds which Porsche says is 30 percent faster than other comparable systems) and the rear axle steering which gives the impression of a shorter wheelbase.

The active three-chamber air suspension also deserves some attention - it not only lowers the car at speed (by 10 millimeters at 90 km/h / 56 mph and by 22 millimeters at 180 km/h / 112 mph), but it also helps the Taycan pull off its trick of being both comfortable and super stiff depending on the selected driving modes.