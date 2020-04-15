BYTON confirms partnership with Qmerit for home wall box installations in U.S. as part of BYTON Energy plans

BYTON Energy pushing ahead with Qmerit and other partners to benefit customers – and the planet – over long term

Growing number of partnerships include recent deal for unlimited DC charging for BYTON customers in U.S. with Electrify America

Santa Clara, CA – April 15, 2020 – BYTON, the premium all-electric automotive and technology brand, has selected Qmerit, a nationwide provider of turnkey residential EV charger installations, to support future BYTON drivers in need of home charging and other related installations. The initial agreement is for the installation of at-home Level 2 charging hardware using Qmerit’s network of certified contractors to assure customers more convenient and faster charging of their BYTON M-Byte.

“In advance of more BYTON Energy announcements to come, sharing the news of our partnership with Qmerit signals BYTON’s continued commitment to the US market and its customers. Ensuring access to innovative energy solutions is just one of the many ways BYTON has built a solid foundation for a successful North American launch,” says Jose Guerrero, Managing Director BYTON Americas.

The partnership will allow BYTON and Qmerit to offer installation services for expanded energy products through the planned BYTON Residential Energy offerings, such as charging solutions, battery storage, and energy management systems.

“In preparation for the launch of the new BYTON M-Byte and the BYTON Energy offerings, the selection of Qmerit as our partner for the BYTON Energy installation services ensures that our drivers will have access to the best installers for these industry-leading products,” said Robert Healey, Head of Market Operations & Customer Enablement – BYTON Americas. “Qmerit’s sophisticated software platform will be integrated into our offerings to ensure our customers have a convenient and flexible experience for selecting certified installation and service providers for our upcoming residential charging and energy products.”

Through Qmerit, BYTON M-BYTE owners will fill out a simple digital survey and be provided with up to three installation quotes from qualified providers nearby. The survey ensures quotes are accurate based on the unique characteristics of each owner’s home. Additionally, BYTON will provide customers with an EV concierge program — a white-glove installation experience with Qmerit working with BYTON owners, all the way from purchase through installation and post-installation support.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with BYTON. Our premium installation services as well as our concierge program will help BYTON customers enjoy an excellent ownership experience through safe, fast, and convenient home-charging,” said Ken Sapp, Qmerit GM of Energy and EV Solutions. “Qmerit has already installed thousands of EV chargers in homes across the US with high levels of customer satisfaction and we are pleased to deliver a similar white-glove experience for BYTON customers.”

To maximize the convenience of e-mobility, many plug-in electric vehicle owners take advantage of at-home charging. Through the Qmerit partnership, BYTON owners will experience:

Greater flexibility and convenience: BYTON owners can choose from multiple Qmerit-certified installers in their area for no-cost quotes, compare and accept or decline quotes, and track upcoming appointments – all in one online location.

Charging station installation prior to, or timed with, vehicle delivery: With a streamlined installer selection process, customers benefit from installing BYTON charging and Energy products prior to bringing home their vehicle, thereby enjoying the benefits of BYTON vehicle ownership from the moment of delivery.

Confidence that the selected technician will be trained and certified to install and support all of the BYTON Energy products that will be available as part of their driving and energy needs, plus the added benefit of seeing installer ratings based on other EV owners’ experiences.

The new Qmerit installation agreement comes close on the heels of the recent deal with Electrify America that ensures customers an unlimited number of 30-minute sessions to recharge their pure electric BYTON M-Byte SUV at no charge for two years. Electrify America expects to have about 800 charging stations with approximately 3,500 150kW+ DC fast chargers across America by the end of 2021.

To reserve your BYTON M-Byte today and get an early spot in line once pre-order timing is announced, go to www.byton.com and click on “Reserve your BYTON” on the homepage. It’s easy, fast, and it’s free.

Or do it with the BYTON app downloadable to your iOS or Android smartphone.

*M-Byte is not yet available for sale. Specifications are preliminary and may change without notice. The content herein is provided for informational purposes only.