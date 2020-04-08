With the rise of COVID-19 came the fall of parties, clubs, and concerts. Smart folks started practicing shelter-in-place and social distancing to "flatten the curve" — staying at home replaced large public gatherings in short order. Meanwhile, this left a dearth of live music and nightlife.

Above: DJ D-Nice and his Tesla Model S (Instagram: D-Nice)

However, one Tesla owner, DJ D-Nice, had a really cool idea. According to okayplayer, "He took to his Instagram for Homeschoolin’: Social Distancing Dance Party, a 9-hour marathon mix of jams... [which] ran for nearly 10 hours, drawing a massive crowd of pedestrian and celebrity traffic, with everyone from Michelle Obama to Janet Jackson to Bernie Sanders to Stevie Wonder tuning in. That night D-Nice cracked 100,000 viewers."

But that was just the beginning. "He then returned... this time cracking over 150,000 viewers and seeing his Instagram break a million followers. (When he started he had about 200k followers.) He also got glowing write-ups in the New York Times and the New Yorker. D-Nice’s IG has emerged as the preeminent live-streaming dance party in the world." Others listening in included Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Timberlake, Joe Biden, and Jimmy Fallon.

Above: More about D-Nice's epic #ClubQuarantine DJ sets (YouTube: Access)

“Best party of 1 and 100k I ever been to! Thanks @djdnice #ClubQuarantine,” Oprah Winfrey tweeted in appreciation. She wasn't the only fan. D-Nice's #ClubQuarantine DJ set offers an escape of sorts for those feeling lonely and disconnected during this pandemic.

D-Nice told ABC News, “I've been in the music industry for a long time, but this was a different kind of experience where it was more global... like the impact that it’s had on people just through playing great music and allowing people to feel good feeling connected during this time where we are all so separated [and] isolated." He added that #ClubQuarantine has really proven the healing power of music: 'It's just magical.'"

Source: ABC News, okayplayer, Access