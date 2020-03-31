Since great swathes of the world are nowadays in lockdown, people have more time to work on their DIY projects in their own garages. This guy from the U.K. is putting a Nissan LEAF motor in a Porsche 911 (996) and since he’s now forced to stay at home, he’s found a lot more time to invest in his project.

It all started one year ago when he bought the drive unit out of a wrecked Nissan LEAF and proceeded to tear it down. He then proceeded to buy what he says was the cheapest he could find, a 996 with lots of issues, and then that car’s teardown was commenced.

Over the course of a year, he posted numerous very informative and descriptive videos of how he put the went about marrying the Nissan drive unit to the Porsche. This is actually a great guide for anybody looking to do a similar project based on a 911 and you do genuinely learn a lot watching the videos.

In one of the latest videos, he moves the Leaf-powered 996 in and out of his garage, but there’s still a lot of work to be done on it before it’s anywhere near ready. And the fact that it’s based around a LEAF motor and battery, just like this Toyota 86 EV conversion project from Germany, shows how versatile the Nissan EV drive unit can be.