Volkswagen notes huge demand for its "new" plug-in models in Germany: the 2nd model evolution of the e-up! and 2nd model evolution of the Passat GTE.

As it turns out, every second up! ordered by customers is all-electric e-up! Moreover, within the first three months of 2020 (the model has been available to order since November 2019), sales reached 20,000 (but we guess it concerns the entire European market).

"Volkswagen is focussing on stepping up electric mobility and is significantly expanding its range of fully electric models and hybrids. Even before the launch of the new ID.3 this summer, the demand for electric mobility has considerably increased in Germany: already every second order for the up! model series is for the fully electric version, around 20,000 orders have been received." "The e-up! generates 61 kW (83 PS) has been launched in November 2019 and represents the new entry-level model to Volkswagen’s electric world. Compared with the predecessor, it offers a significantly increased range (up to 260 km in the WLTP cycle). Around 20,000 vehicles have been ordered already over the first three months of this year. The low running costs are the crucial purchasing argument: In Germany, its manufacturer suggested retail price (€21,975) is reduced by an environmental bonus (€6,570, both gross amounts) and the German insurance categories are favourable (liability category: 12, fully comprehensive category: 16). And no charges are incurred for road tax or engine oil changes for the e-up!."

Volkswagen e-up! (2nd model evolution) specs:

36.8 kWh battery pack (32.3 kWh usable)

battery pack (32.3 kWh usable) up to 260 km (162 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 11.9 seconds

top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)

front-wheel-drive

61 kW and 212 Nm electric motor

and electric motor 0-80% fast charging in 60 minutes (40 kW DC Combo 2)

Volkswagen Passat GTE

The new version of the plug-in hybrid Passat also sells pretty well in Germany - five times better than its predecessor.

Volkswagen reports that about 15% or every seventh customer (in Germany) now opts for the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version.

"Hybrid drive systems form a further key element in the powertrain strategy on the path to a zero emission future. For this reason, Volkswagen Group is introducing plug-in hybrid technology in many important high-volume segments. GTE models took the lead in 2014 and their second model generation boasts an increased electric range thanks to more battery capacity. The new Passat GTE Variant generates 160 kW (218 PS) and covers up to 56 kilometres fully electrically in the WLTP cycle. Consequently, it covers far more than the daily range of an average Volkswagen customer, which amounts to 42 kilometres. Within the Passat segment, where the majority of orders are received for diesel engines, the petrol-powered variant with plug-in hybrid technology now makes up 15 percent of the orders, showing a five-fold increase compared with the previous GTE model."

Volkswagen Passat GTE specs:

13.0 kWh battery (31% more energy than the previous generation – 9.9 kWh)

(31% more energy than the previous generation – 9.9 kWh) up to 56 km (34.8 miles) of WLTP range (Saloon) and up to 54 km (33.6 miles) of (Variant)



and up to 70 km (43.5 miles) of NEDC range (20 km or 40% more than the previous generation)

system output: 160 kW (218 PS) from 1.4 TSI gasoline turbocharged engine (110 kW / 150 PS) and 85 kW / 115 PS electric motor

from 1.4 TSI gasoline turbocharged engine (110 kW / 150 PS) and 85 kW / 115 PS electric motor 3.6 kW on-board charger (full recharge in around four hours)

More PHEVs on the horizon

Volkswagen soon will expand its PHEV lineup from Passat and Golf GTE to Arteon, Tiguan and Touareg R.