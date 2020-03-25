Did you know that only around 20 percent of what you spend on gas turns into movement? That is literally like burning $80 each time you spend $100 on fuel. How efficient is a Tesla compared to that? Jason Fenske, from the Engineering Explained YouTube channel, went through the trouble to make the calculations and discovered they are very efficient.

To do so, he had to calculate the amount of energy his Tesla Model 3 Performance has to spend to beat aerodynamic drag and rolling resistance. And he further than anyone would probably have the patience to make the most precise calculations possible.

Since we do not want to ruin your chance to watch the video with spoilers, you’ll have to check it to discover how efficient his Tesla is. We just wonder how a Tesla compares to other EVs and if a Long-Range would not be even more efficient than the Performance. Fenske, please give it a thought about making these other comparisons in the future, if you may.

Video Description Via Engineering Explained On YouTube: