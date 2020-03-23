Blink Charging, earlier this month announced its first deployment of charging stations with a local load management feature, which is envisioned to minimize installation costs or to address the issue of power limits on a property.

The load management feature allows you to connect from 2 to 20 Blink IQ 200 charging terminals (single-phase AC) to a single circuit and share the available power between EVs, which is a great application especially for multifamily properties or workplace charging.

According to Blink, the available power output is shared equally between all EVs that are charging. In other words, the first EV can use maximum power, then - with each new EV - the available output decreases accordingly:

"When others connect, the load will be equally shared among them. The system automatically redistributes the output when one vehicle completes its charge, even if it’s still plugged into the station. This new functionality allows the EV charger load to be best matched with the power available at the facility, thereby minimizing installation costs and eliminating electric service upgrades. The Blink IQ 200 is the only charger on the market capable of local load management across four or more charging stations. Future upgrades will include the ability to allow up to 20 EVs to be plugged in and queued to charge overnight in sequence."