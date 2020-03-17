Nextmove, the German rental company which also provides EV news through a YouTube channel, recently discovered one of the secret Volkswagen ID.3 stockpiles, "not far from its location in Leipzig".

Volkswagen must store thousands of ID.3 for at least a few more months. That's when the software will be ready to conduct an update and start deliveries. We have explained it here.

We assume that there are more such locations in Germany.

In this video, Stefan goes in search of the secret places and also finds something. He comes into conflict with the law, is stopped by the police, and is fined.

Unfortunately, Nextmove reports that when looking around, it encountered police and security, which resulted in a fine.

Here are a few more images:

Volkswagen ID.3 (Source: nextmove)

