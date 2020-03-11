This story is crazy. Like, really nuts.

A Tesla Model 3 gets hit by a Ford Falcon that was driving recklessly at high-speed on a one-way bridge. The offender in the Falcon realizes his car is trashed after the wreck and flees on foot. He then proceeds to steal a bus and gets chased down by an ATV. While in the bus, the driver is spotted by the owner of the severely damaged Model 3 and no, we're not making this stuff up.

The Model 3 suffered heavy damage in the collision but it was still partially drivable and in general working condition. It's likely totaled, but the occupants of the Model 3 were unharmed. The owner describes the damage and says he'll be getting another new Tesla soon:

Looks like I'll be ordering a 2020 Model 3 Long Range soon. I don't think they'll be able to repair the rear axle. The wheel was pushed backward, the top tipped inward and the front of the wheel angled outward.....I'm amazed it worked well enough to get us off the bridge.

The theft of the bus and following pursuit is a whole story itself. Here's how the owner of the wrecked Model 3 explains it:

The bus thief was the driver of the car that had hit mine. He'd run up into the property just beyond where he'd abandoned his car.....and stolen the bus. With at least 3 vehicles in hot pursuit he then drove the bus off the road into a paddock and got it bogged in a drain. Jumping out of the bus, he took off across the paddock on foot. By now there were half a dozen people chasing him and he was tackled by them and handed over to the cop. Last I heard, we was on his way to Whakatane to be charged. The whole thing was pure NZ as everyone (many not mentioned - too much detail) was very friendly and helpful and VERY keen to catch the bad guy who hit me and ran off.

Luckily, the video description is long and very descriptive. It tells the whole story better than we ever could, so have a read of it in its entirety below and then chime in below in comments to discuss the craziness that occurred here.

Video description via Steve Withers on YouTube: