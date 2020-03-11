This is by far the craziest crash story we've ever heard and it doesn't end there. A high-speed chase takes place too.
This story is crazy. Like, really nuts.
A Tesla Model 3 gets hit by a Ford Falcon that was driving recklessly at high-speed on a one-way bridge. The offender in the Falcon realizes his car is trashed after the wreck and flees on foot. He then proceeds to steal a bus and gets chased down by an ATV. While in the bus, the driver is spotted by the owner of the severely damaged Model 3 and no, we're not making this stuff up.
The Model 3 suffered heavy damage in the collision but it was still partially drivable and in general working condition. It's likely totaled, but the occupants of the Model 3 were unharmed. The owner describes the damage and says he'll be getting another new Tesla soon:
Looks like I'll be ordering a 2020 Model 3 Long Range soon. I don't think they'll be able to repair the rear axle. The wheel was pushed backward, the top tipped inward and the front of the wheel angled outward.....I'm amazed it worked well enough to get us off the bridge.
The theft of the bus and following pursuit is a whole story itself. Here's how the owner of the wrecked Model 3 explains it:
Luckily, the video description is long and very descriptive. It tells the whole story better than we ever could, so have a read of it in its entirety below and then chime in below in comments to discuss the craziness that occurred here.
Video description via Steve Withers on YouTube:
My Tesla Model 3 is almost certainly dead after a crash on a one-lane bridge this afternoon.....though we now have a story to tell.
My daughter and I were driving from Opotiki to Te Araroa to see NZ's biggest pohutakawa tree and have a late lunch.
We were about 42km west of Te Araroa and crossing the one-lane bridge over the Whangaparoa River. I'd pulled up and looked and the bridge was empty and nothing visible on the road beyond, though visibility wasn't perfect. It's a long bridge (200 metres approx).
I moved onto the bridge and then a Ford Falcon appeared, coming the other way at high speed. OK....well I'm already well onto on the bridge, so let's get over it.
He didn't stop or slow down and drove straight onto the bridge. I stopped, veering right, and he barely hesitated, racing past.....and took the left side off my car. We weren't hurt and the collision itself was minimal as far as impact force......
I moved the car off the bridge and it was clear from the noise and jolting that all was far from well, but it moved. I pulled over to the left once across.
I got out and looked across the bridge. I could see the driver of the Ford get out.......and he looked at me (about 200m away - it's a long bridge) and then he just turned and ran.
I walked across the bridge and checked out his car. Keys in the ignition. Stereo playing. Z petrol card and other documents on the passenger seat.
I called 111 to report the accident and an apparent hit and run. His car was blocking half the westbound lane.
Some people passed. One said they weren't surpised as they had seen the guy driving like a crazy man minutes before. A local couple went to keep my daughter company and another person, Rika, took me in his ute to the home of the sister of the local cop to try to reach him. I had no cell coverage other than 111 / emergency.
From the cop's sister's place I called AA and arranged a tow and started a claim. Then my kind driver took me back toward the bridge.
As we approached, a bus came out of a dirt track and it was belching huge clouds of white smoke. Really, REALLY big, bad amount of smoke. Behind the majorly smoking bus was a quad-bike driven by a wirey, grey-haired man. Rika asked why his bus was smoking so bad. Graham yelled back "Some ass has just stolen my bus!" Rika said "For real?" and Graham yelled back "Yeah! He's stolen my bus!"
So I jumped out of Rika's ute and they both took off after the bus.
There were some people running across the bridge and the local cop's ute was on the other side. He drove past me after the bus. They ran after the bus and down the road.
The drama scaled down after that and we waited in the car for the tow truck and for my other half to arrive. The aircon still worked and Stardew Valley worked just fine, too. But with one damaged door the phone couldn't lock or unlock the car. I'm glad I had a key card in my wallet. The car alarm kept going off if I walked away from the car.
The towie arrived about 6pm and we all headed back to Opotiki.
