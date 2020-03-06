The battery pack production for the XC40 Recharge P8 is ready.

Volvo officially inaugurated a new battery pack assembly line at its manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium (one of two Volvo's European plants), where later this year the company will start production of the all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge P8.

The company will produce battery packs also in Luqiao, China (for Volvo, Polestar and LYNK & CO brands), as well as in the recently announced U.S. plant, outside Charleston, South Carolina.

Lithium-ion cells for those plants will be supplied by two strategic manufacturers: CATL and LG Chem.

See also

volvo opened order books xc40 recharge Volvo Opens Order Books For XC40 Recharge P8 AWD
volvo xc40 recharge video galore Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric Crossover: Videos Galore
volvo xc40 recharge specs range price details Volvo XC40 Recharge: Everything We Know - Specs, Range, More
volvo xc40 pure electric version coming this year Volvo XC40 Pure Electric Version Coming This Year

Volvo promises to introduce an all-electric car every year over the next five years and increase BEV sales from basically 0% today to at least 50% of its global volume by 2025.

"Over the coming years battery assembly will become an important part of Volvo Cars’ global manufacturing operations as it continues to electrify its entire line-up. The Ghent plant will provide important learnings to other manufacturing sites in terms of process optimisation and efficiency."

Geert Bruyneel, head of global production operations said:

“I am pleased to celebrate this momentous occasion with our employees here in Ghent. As the first of our plants to get a battery assembly line, Ghent plays a pioneering role as we continue to prepare our manufacturing network for electrification.”

Gallery: Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge
41 Photos
Volvo XC40 Recharge Volvo XC40 Recharge Volvo XC40 Recharge Volvo XC40 Recharge Volvo XC40 Recharge Volvo XC40 Recharge Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge specs:

  • based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA)
  • range of more than 400 km (249 miles) (most likely under WLTP test cycle)
  • 78 kWh battery pack (75 kWh usable, 400 V, 320 kW of power) (cells from LG Chem/CATL)
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds (4.7 seconds to 60 mph)
  • dual motor all-wheel-drive
  • system output of 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm (one 150 kW motor per axle)
  • fast charging 0-80% in 40 minutes (at up to 150 kW peak)
  • 11 kW three-phase on-board charger
  • weight of 2,150 to 2,250 kg (4,740-4,960 lbs) depending on version/equipment
  • cargo capacity of 413 liters + 31 in front trunk
  • maximum roof load: 165 pounds (75 kg) 
  • Towing capacity of up to 1,500 kg (3,307 lbs)