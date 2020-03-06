Volvo officially inaugurated a new battery pack assembly line at its manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium (one of two Volvo's European plants), where later this year the company will start production of the all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge P8.

The company will produce battery packs also in Luqiao, China (for Volvo, Polestar and LYNK & CO brands), as well as in the recently announced U.S. plant, outside Charleston, South Carolina.

Lithium-ion cells for those plants will be supplied by two strategic manufacturers: CATL and LG Chem.

Volvo promises to introduce an all-electric car every year over the next five years and increase BEV sales from basically 0% today to at least 50% of its global volume by 2025.

"Over the coming years battery assembly will become an important part of Volvo Cars’ global manufacturing operations as it continues to electrify its entire line-up. The Ghent plant will provide important learnings to other manufacturing sites in terms of process optimisation and efficiency."

Geert Bruyneel, head of global production operations said:

“I am pleased to celebrate this momentous occasion with our employees here in Ghent. As the first of our plants to get a battery assembly line, Ghent plays a pioneering role as we continue to prepare our manufacturing network for electrification.”

Volvo XC40 Recharge specs: