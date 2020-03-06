The battery pack production for the XC40 Recharge P8 is ready.
Volvo officially inaugurated a new battery pack assembly line at its manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium (one of two Volvo's European plants), where later this year the company will start production of the all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge P8.
The company will produce battery packs also in Luqiao, China (for Volvo, Polestar and LYNK & CO brands), as well as in the recently announced U.S. plant, outside Charleston, South Carolina.
Lithium-ion cells for those plants will be supplied by two strategic manufacturers: CATL and LG Chem.
Volvo promises to introduce an all-electric car every year over the next five years and increase BEV sales from basically 0% today to at least 50% of its global volume by 2025.
"Over the coming years battery assembly will become an important part of Volvo Cars’ global manufacturing operations as it continues to electrify its entire line-up. The Ghent plant will provide important learnings to other manufacturing sites in terms of process optimisation and efficiency."
Geert Bruyneel, head of global production operations said:
“I am pleased to celebrate this momentous occasion with our employees here in Ghent. As the first of our plants to get a battery assembly line, Ghent plays a pioneering role as we continue to prepare our manufacturing network for electrification.”
Gallery: Volvo XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge specs:
- based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA)
- range of more than 400 km (249 miles) (most likely under WLTP test cycle)
- 78 kWh battery pack (75 kWh usable, 400 V, 320 kW of power) (cells from LG Chem/CATL)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds (4.7 seconds to 60 mph)
- dual motor all-wheel-drive
- system output of 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm (one 150 kW motor per axle)
- fast charging 0-80% in 40 minutes (at up to 150 kW peak)
- 11 kW three-phase on-board charger
- weight of 2,150 to 2,250 kg (4,740-4,960 lbs) depending on version/equipment
- cargo capacity of 413 liters + 31 in front trunk
- maximum roof load: 165 pounds (75 kg)
- Towing capacity of up to 1,500 kg (3,307 lbs)