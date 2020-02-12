According to the Taycan EV forum, Porsche has already confirmed it will offer multiple new Taycan exterior colors for order later this year.

A standout on the list of colors is Porsche's interesting 'Frozen Berry Metallic,' which apparently hasn't been offered to the general public in the past, as it was more of a "one-off" color option. As you can see from the image above, it's definitely unique, but arguably, the Taycan wears it well.

It's important to note, however, that while there are a handful of real-world images of cars like the legendary 911 wearing the berry color (shown below), the above image of the Taycan was rendered by a member of the Taycan EV forum.

If you visit the Taycan EV forum, you'll find a number of Porsche colors shown, as well as various artist renderings revealing how the color options may look on the all-electric Taycan. In addition, you can see thumbnails of many of the colors directly from Porsche, via its official Taycan brochure.

Based on the Taycan EV forums findings, the new colors are as follows:

Chalk

Mahogany Met.

Frozen Berry Met. (rare color)

Cherry Met. (new color)

Neptune Blue (new color)

Coffee Beige Met. (new color)

Ice Grey Met. (new color)

We'll leave you with a gallery of a few additional renderings of the Taycan in 'Frozen Berry Metallic.'

What is your Porsche Taycan color of choice? Let us know in the comment section below.