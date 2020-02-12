Check out the Porsche Taycan in a variety of attractive hues.

According to the Taycan EV forum, Porsche has already confirmed it will offer multiple new Taycan exterior colors for order later this year.

A standout on the list of colors is Porsche's interesting 'Frozen Berry Metallic,' which apparently hasn't been offered to the general public in the past, as it was more of a "one-off" color option. As you can see from the image above, it's definitely unique, but arguably, the Taycan wears it well.

It's important to note, however, that while there are a handful of real-world images of cars like the legendary 911 wearing the berry color (shown below), the above image of the Taycan was rendered by a member of the Taycan EV forum.

external_image

If you visit the Taycan EV forum, you'll find a number of Porsche colors shown, as well as various artist renderings revealing how the color options may look on the all-electric Taycan. In addition, you can see thumbnails of many of the colors directly from Porsche, via its official Taycan brochure.

external_image

Based on the Taycan EV forums findings, the new colors are as follows:

  • Chalk
  • Mahogany Met.
  • Frozen Berry Met. (rare color)
  • Cherry Met. (new color)
  • Neptune Blue (new color)
  • Coffee Beige Met. (new color)
  • Ice Grey Met. (new color)

We'll leave you with a gallery of a few additional renderings of the Taycan in 'Frozen Berry Metallic.'

What is your Porsche Taycan color of choice? Let us know in the comment section below.

 

Source: Taycan EVforum.com