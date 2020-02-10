NIO, one of the most known Chinese electric car startups, reports 1,598 car deliveries in January 2020, which is 11.5% less than a year ago.

The company explains that the decrease is caused by external reasons:

"This decrease was primarily due to the reduction in business days in January due to the comparatively earlier Chinese New Year holiday in 2020. The extended holiday due to the unfortunate outbreak of the novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China also affected our sales results. January"

One of the bad buts of news is the collapse of the ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV) sales, while the ES6 (5-sear SUV) was at the lowest level since August 2019:

ES6: 1,493 (new)

(new) ES8: 105 (down 94% year-over-year)

NIO sales in China – January 2020

In 2019, NIO sold 20,565 electric cars in China (33,511 cumulatively).

Sales volume is not expected to improve in February.

