Lucid Motors is ramping up the information flow, now that the reveal of the production version of the Air, a luxury all-electric sedan is just two months away. After going long lengths of time with very little new information, Lucid has begun to open the spigot and show us more details, as they work to build up interest in their first offering.

"With just two months to go before we unveil the production version of the Lucid Air to the world, we couldn't wait to start sharing just a few of the small – but thoughtfully developed – details of the car," said Derek Jenkins, VP of Design, Lucid Motors. "We've placed as much emphasis on the overall design of this car as we have on the core engineering and proprietary technology that goes into it, so we expect the public to be very taken with its look, its feel, and the new level of luxury it delivers."

Lucid will unveil the production version of the Air during the NYIAS in New York in April of 2020. In addition to the vehicle's final designs, we'll also learn production specifications, options, configurations, and pricing details.

The new video highlights a key design element of the Air pure-electric sedan; Lucid’s proprietary Intelligent Micro Array LED lighting technology. We hope to learn more about that system when we have the opportunity to speak with Lucid representatives at a media event in the near future.

Shown: Lucid Motor's Intelligent Micro Array LED lighting technology on the Air electric sedan

The press release also specifies that "Lucid is manufacturing 80 beta prototypes at the company's Silicon Valley headquarters, which will be used for comprehensive testing and validation for key vehicle dynamics, as well as crash testing to confirm exhaustive simulations."

We also learn of the "Dream Edition," which will be available at launch and come in three colors. There will also be a special color only available on Dream Edition cars and a hint of that color is shown in this teaser video. There isn't too much more to take from the teaser, but we suspect there will be more information released in the coming days and weeks, as Lucid hopes to build up more interest leading into the production reveal in April.