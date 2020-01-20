Nissan LEAF recently reached a cumulative sales milestone of 450,000 (since December 2010). We learned about the new milestone from one of the latest press releases. The precise date of achieving 450,000 is not known (it could be December 2019).

The number of 450,000 at this point is in line with our estimations (450,000-460,000) from the beginning of January.

Nissan called the LEAF "the world's most popular EV with 450,000", but we are just weeks from the switch for the first position, as the Tesla Model 3 is outselling the LEAF significantly (about 448,634 Model 3 were sold by the end of 2019).

Nissan LEAF milestones since December 2010:

100,000 in 2014

200,000 in 2015

300,000 in 2018

400,000 in 2019

450,000 in 2020

It's a great success for the LEAF to achieve 450,000 sales in about 9 years. Nissan did a great job by acting early in the EV market but unfortunately softened its efforts at a later stage.

We hope that Nissan will return in a big way with its new EVs and a new platform.

Before that happens, the Japanese manufacturer offers Nissan LEAF in two versions (40 and 62 kWh) as well as the Nissan e-NV200 (in passenger and cargo versions). The e+ (62 kWh) turns out to be quite a popular option in Europe:

Helen Perry, Head of Electric Vehicles for Nissan Europe said: