Enevate Corporation, the California-based startup, backed among others by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's Alliance Ventures, LG Chem and Samsung, announced the commercialization of its latest 4th generation XFC-Energy battery technology.

The company intends to commercialize a game-changing battery technology for 2024-2025 model year EVs, working closely with multiple automotive OEMs and battery manufacturers.

"Enevate’s 4th generation XFC-Energy technology stands to be a game-changer for the EV industry, providing a path to produce extreme fast-charge EV batteries at low cost and high-volume production. Enevate is currently working with multiple automotive OEMs and EV battery manufacturers to commercialize its technology for 2024-2025 model year EVs, utilizing existing manufacturing infrastructure with minimal investment required, a core goal of its development." "Enevate’s 4th generation is the latest result of over 74 million hours of battery cell testing by Enevate’s scientists, 1 million meters of electrodes produced in the company’s R&D pilot line, and 2 billion test datapoints."

Enevate's breakthrough is a pure silicon anode for lithium-ion batteries, which seems to be kind of a holy grail that has it all:

XFC-Energy technology uses advanced pure silicon anode (tunable with 10-60µm thickness and 1000-2000 mAh/g), which can be paired with nickel-rich NCA, NCM (NCM811) and NCMA, low-cobalt, or other advanced cathode technologies

Lower anode material cost (dollar per kWh) than conventional and synthetic graphite. Continuous roll-to-roll anode manufacturing processes designed and capable of achieving over 80 meters per minute electrode production, over 10 GWh per electrode production line, with pure silicon anode rolls greater than 1 meter wide and longer than 5 kilometers in length sufficient for high volume gigafactory production, among other features. technology optimized for high volume commercialization and manufacturing at gigafactory scale, being compatible with existing battery fabrication facilities

when paired with a high-nickel cathode, capable of over 1000 cycles using an EV drive cycle test and operation at -20˚C and below temperatures

Well, with so many advantages, Enevate's battery tech might be one of the final blows for the internal combustion engine, as having such great battery cells would make long-range EVs affordable for the masses, while fast charging technology would allow using the fuel station business models for EV charging stations (for those without a dedicated home parking space).

Enevate's message includes also a few words from one of the fathers of lithium-ion batteries, Dr. John Goodenough:

Dr. John Goodenough, a recipient of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for groundbreaking work in the development of lithium-ion batteries and who has served on Enevate’s Advisory Board since 2010, added: “I salute the Enevate team for reaching this next important step in fulfilling the company’s mission to develop and commercialize innovative battery technologies to accelerate the adoption of electrified mobility.”

Let's keep our finger crossed for the market introduction of such batteries.