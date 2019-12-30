One of the latest videos from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai reveals to us that the huge new parking lot is almost completed and is already used to park the cars and load them onto trailers for customer deliveries.

Taking into consideration the size of this concrete field, Tesla will be able to store a four-digit number of cars, although we know that the Californian company never really keeps high inventories.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: 乌瓦)

Having a big parking lot at the factory is a necessity, as the smaller one was already crowded with Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 to a point of total congestion. Well, there were still a few spots, but the lack of space makes the processes difficult.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: 乌瓦)