The giga-parking lot needs just a few more tweaks here and there.
One of the latest videos from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai reveals to us that the huge new parking lot is almost completed and is already used to park the cars and load them onto trailers for customer deliveries.
Taking into consideration the size of this concrete field, Tesla will be able to store a four-digit number of cars, although we know that the Californian company never really keeps high inventories.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: 乌瓦)
Having a big parking lot at the factory is a necessity, as the smaller one was already crowded with Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 to a point of total congestion. Well, there were still a few spots, but the lack of space makes the processes difficult.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: 乌瓦)
Video Description via 乌瓦 on YouTube:
Tesla gets Chinese bank loan again\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai特斯拉上海超级工厂【2.7K】Welcome to subscribe： https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxAm... Tesla once again received loans from Chinese banks of USD 1.29 billion and RMB 2.25 billion, respectively, which will be used for the construction of Tesla's Shanghai plant and repayment tomorrow March 4. It is also reported that Tesla reached agreements with a number of Chinese banks to provide Tesla with a five-year term loan of RMB 10 billion. To a certain extent, Tesla used Chinese land and Chinese bank money to carry out projects, which seemed to be a beautiful business. Tesla's stock broke 400 points, which also brought more opportunities for Tesla. Facing so much good luck, can Tesla achieve the expected goals in the Chinese market? 特斯拉再次獲得中資銀行貸款，分别为12.9亿美元和22.5亿人民币两项，其分别用于特斯拉上海工厂的建设和明天3月4日的还贷。另有消息称，特斯拉和多家中资银行达成协议，同意为特斯拉提供100亿人民币的五年定期贷款。从某种程度上来说，特斯拉用的是中国的土地和中国银行的钱搞项目，这似乎是件很美的生意。特斯拉股票破400点，也给特斯拉带来了更多的机会。在如此多的好运面前，特斯拉在中国市场是否能达到预期目标呢？ Hope you give your channel support! https://www.paypal.me/wuwa700?locale....