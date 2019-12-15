The next phase of expansion is going to be huge.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai is expanding - construction work already started on a huge, third phase expansion, while the second phase expansion is nearing completion.
The latest footage from Jason Yang, recorded on December 12th, gives us a quick overview of the progress and on the crowded parking lot with the new Tesla Model 3 cars. We don't know yet at this point how customer deliveries are progressing.
(Dec 12 29 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4KThere are many white vehicles added to the parking lot. It seems that a large number of Model 3s are shipped to various places every day. Obviously, GF3 needs more parking lots to store the Model 3 produced daily.
The phase three expansion (in parallel to the main production facility):
The phase two expansion in the southern part:
New Tesla Model 3 on a parking lot:
The second video from 乌瓦 channel is from December 11:
Tesla may have obtained sales permission特斯拉或已获得销售许可\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai特斯拉上海超级工厂\2.7K
Recent news shows that Tesla's China-made Model 3 models have been issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the "Recommended Models of Recommended Vehicles for the Promotion and Application of New Energy Vehicles". Maybe Tesla has obtained a sales license for the Shanghai-made Model3. In a picture on the Internet a few days ago, the parking lot was full of Model3, and this time I came to Lingang to see that there were a lot of cars in the venue.
According to the Internet, these cars may Shipped to sales locations throughout China. In addition, what we saw on the site is that the construction of the power plant is nearing completion, which is much faster than the main building of the factory. Then, the Tesla Shanghai Super Factory began to expand the production workshop. Vacant open space.