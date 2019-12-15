Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai is expanding - construction work already started on a huge, third phase expansion, while the second phase expansion is nearing completion.

The latest footage from Jason Yang, recorded on December 12th, gives us a quick overview of the progress and on the crowded parking lot with the new Tesla Model 3 cars. We don't know yet at this point how customer deliveries are progressing.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Dec 12 29 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K There are many white vehicles added to the parking lot. It seems that a large number of Model 3s are shipped to various places every day. Obviously, GF3 needs more parking lots to store the Model 3 produced daily.

The phase three expansion (in parallel to the main production facility):

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

The phase two expansion in the southern part:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

New Tesla Model 3 on a parking lot:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

The second video from 乌瓦 channel is from December 11: