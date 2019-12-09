Chinese company Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group), which besides the main Geely brand, includes also the Lynk & Co brand (about one-tenth of the volume), significantly increased plug-in electric car sales.

The total volume of "new energy and electrified vehicles* (NEVs)" in November was 14,135, which is 9.9% of total sales for the group (143,234).

Geely was already able to rebound from the sales dip in July (4,476), after a record month in June (15,985 at 17.6% share) when New Energy Vehicle subsidies were cut.

Geely NEV sales in China - November 2019

During the first eleven months of 2019, Geely sold some 103,167 NEVs, which is about 8.4% of its volume).

The growth compared to 68,549 in 12-months of 2018 (average 4.6% share) is tremendous.

In terms of models, Geely's first high-end pure electric sedan model Geometry A noted a record 2,456 sales in November (11,592 over eight months on the market).

