Here is a quick look at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai as of the end of November, which reveals to us a significant increase in the number of produced Model 3.

One of the two videos that we attached in this post shows us at least a few hundred Model 3 waiting for customer deliveries. It's, of course, still not high-volume over the several weeks, but the scale is clearly increasing.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Nov 29 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K GF3 started mass production of Model 3, and judging from the amount of parking in the parking lot, the output is not very large.

New Tesla Model 3 on a parking lot:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

The phase two expansion in the southern part:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

The second video from 乌瓦 channel indicates/suggests two things - Tesla still is not allowed to sell/deliver the cars to customers, and that there are some issues on the assembly line, which needs to be solved to "meet the standards of automobile manufacturing".

"At present, Tesla China is anxious that Modle3 can As soon as it goes on sale, they are waiting for a sales approval from the relevant Chinese authorities. In addition, we also learned that Tesla may be anxious to meet the production standards. The current production of vehicles still has problems in assembly. How to fit the gap in the assembly cannot meet the standards of automobile manufacturing, but they have been working"

Video Description via 乌瓦 on YouTube: Tesla China desperately needs sales approval\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai Welcome to subscribe：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxAm... Finally updated, sorry to everyone. The reason for the delay was that I went to the Hexi Corridor in Gansu, a western region of China, and went west from Tianshui to Dunhuang. I visited the monuments there and realized the folk customs there. After returning, I was busy editing video clips along the way. During this period of no update, many netizens expressed concern. They thought that I might rest at home because of a physical problem, and I would like to express my gratitude to everyone! !! !!

Tesla's Shanghai Super Factory went as planned. We saw in the aerial photography that on the parking lot inside the factory, the Model 3 produced was parked, and there were vehicles just off the factory. Tesla's major 4S sales stores in China have also displayed and made reservations for Chinese-made Modle3 prototypes. We also saw from the aerial photography that the power workshop of the Tesla factory has also been paving the exterior walls, and the staff of the power workshop has been recruited. Everything is going well. At present, Tesla China is anxious that Modle3 can As soon as it goes on sale, they are waiting for a sales approval from the relevant Chinese authorities. In addition, we also learned that Tesla may be anxious to meet the production standards. The current production of vehicles still has problems in assembly. How to fit the gap in the assembly cannot meet the standards of automobile manufacturing, but they have been working hard.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 images progress

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: