If you have the time and the money, this Tesla Model 3 aftermarket upgrade is truly intense.in a number of ways. Sure, there are plenty of aftermarket products and upgrades for just about every vehicle. However, we cover and support companies like Unplugged Performance, EVANNEX, and T Sportline since they focus on EVs, and more specifically, Tesla vehicles.

While some may think that only the wealthy reach out to such companies, buy aftermarket products, and/or pay for everything from basic wraps and coatings to full-on transformations, you'd be surprised at how many EV owners partake.

Huge Tesla fan, YouTuber, and amateur race car driver Erik Strait (DAErik) parted with his Model 3 for nearly two months to be one of the first to get the Unplugged Performance Ascension R treatment. Essentially, it transforms the Model 3 into a performance beast, as if it wasn't already.

The base Ascension R package will set you back some $35,000 and takes as long as eight weeks to complete. However, each owner that selects the option will be able to tweak the upgrades as needed and also get free driver coaching at a TeslaCorsa track event, since getting the best out of the newly upgraded performance car requires some know-how.

Check out Strait's video for all the details. Then, let us know what you think in the Comments.

