Fancy a Tesla truck in 3D? You're in luck as these latest Tesla pickup truck renders get the full-on dimensional treatment for use in various digital formats.

While we like the rad appearance of these latest renders and appreciated the fact that we get to see the interior too, there are a few issues.

First, these renders look more like the Tesla Semi transformed into a pickup truck. Second, the underside reveals what appears to be gas tanks, as well as a conventional driveshaft. And that single front seat would never fly on a pickup truck.

Regardless of the aforementioned problems, a few tweaks here and there and this would make fora killer Tesla truck.

Here's how the designer, 3d_molier international, describes this Tesla truck:

Tesla Pickup Electric Concept is a high quality, photo real model with enhanced detail and realism. It comes with a detailed interior. The doors can be opened. The model has a fully textured, detailed design that allows for close-up renders, and what was originally modeled in 3ds Max 2012 and rendered with V-Ray. Renders have no postprocessing. Hope you like it!

Features

High-quality polygonal model, correctly scaled for an accurate representation of the original object.

Model resolutions are optimized for polygon efficiency. (In 3ds Max, the mesh smooth function may be necessary.)

All colors can be modified easily.

Model is fully textured with all materials applied.

All textures and materials are included and mapped in every format.

3ds Max models are grouped for easy selection, and objects are logically named for ease of scene management.

No part-name confusion when importing several models into a scene.

No cleaning up necessary. Just drop your models into the scene and start rendering.

No special plugin needed to open scene.

Model does not include any background or scenes used in preview images.

Units: cm

