The new 2020 model year BMW 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid, available in two versions - RWD and AWD (xDrive) - recently received an official EPA efficiency rating.

As it turns out, the 30% higher battery capacity of 12.0 kWh (10.8 kWh available), compared to 9.2 kWh previously, translated into a gain of around 4 miles (6.4 km) of more all-electric range.

2020 BMW 530e & 530e xDrive EPA results

2020 BMW 530e iPerformance: 0-20 miles (32 km) in EV mode (compared to 49-57 km / 30-35 miles WLTP)



(compared to 49-57 km / 30-35 miles WLTP) 2020 BMW 530e xDrive iPerformance: 0-18 miles (29 km) in EV mode (compared to 46-53 km / 29-33 miles WLTP)

As we can see, the overall efficiency (MPGe or MPG) is slightly lower than in the 2019 model year version, so the all-electric range didn't grow as much as the battery capacity and the total range also decreased.

We are not aware of what caused the efficiency slip, as at least the weight is almost identical.

Overall the value proposition of the plug-in hybrid BMW 5-series is better than before, as besides having a newer car and slightly more EV range, the effective price is slightly lower.

That is because the 12 kWh battery allows the 530e to get $5,836 of the federal tax credit ($1,168 more than before, for 9.4 kWh battery capacity). Because the MSRP price increased by $500, the overall price drop is over $650.

2020 BMW 530e iPerformance: $53,900 + $995 DST - $5,836 federal tax credit = $49,059

2020 BMW 530e xDrive iPerformance: $56,200 + $995 - $5,836 federal tax credit = $51,359

Full description and specs for the new 530e/530e xDrive iPerformance can be found here.