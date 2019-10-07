Rio de Janeiro, Brazil introduced in September a new fleet of all-electric waste trucks, which surprisingly turns out to be the largest outside of China.

In total, nine BYD T8 - with up to 200 km (124 miles) of range (an equivalent of an 8-hour shift according to the manufacturer) and 15 cubic meters storage capacity - entered service at Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Urban Cleaning Company – Comlurb.

The first nine trucks are just the beginning, as by the end of 2020 the fleet will be expanded to 20 EVs with two deliveries scheduled for five and six more trucks.

For comparison, some cities in the U.S. (and those are usually the leaders) are barely exploring the electrification of refuse trucks, having sometimes one or two.

BYD T8 electric trucks delivered to Rio de Janeiro