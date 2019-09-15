Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) hit the European battery market by storm and since the plug-in electric vehicle manufacturers are lining up for the lithium-ion cells, the Chinese company presents its latest tech at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

CATL is currently picking up EV makers just like LG Chem was several years ago. Besides huge interest in China, CATL's customer list already includes BMW, Daimler, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, Volkswagen, Honda and Toyota.

"With Europe as a key region for the company's strategic growth and investment, CATL has developed close partnerships with top tier European OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). Products developed jointly with its OEM partners to deliver superior performance will be introduced to the market in the near future. Together with its global partners, CATL is dedicated to powering life through continuous innovation in e-mobility and driving the world with renewable energy."

The offer includes various types of cells and both NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) and LFP (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry, plus battery management systems (BMS) and even packs.

Four key CATL technologies and solutions are featured at the booth's interactive experiences: Ultra-fast charging: Based on the ultra-fast-charging battery cells developed by CATL, both NMC and LFP batteries can be charged to 80% in 15 minutes, which will ensure 400 kilometers of driving mileage. This improves the travel experience through efficiency and convenience.

Based on the ultra-fast-charging battery cells developed by CATL, both NMC and LFP batteries can be charged to 80% in 15 minutes, which will ensure 400 kilometers of driving mileage. This improves the travel experience through efficiency and convenience. Long battery life: CATL is applying technology innovation to the improvement EV battery life, and has achieved a total battery life of 600,000 kilometers. Such a long battery lifespan also expands application and creates additional value for consumers by, for example, enabling commercial usage, vehicle-to-grid and secondary use.

CATL is applying technology innovation to the improvement EV battery life, and has achieved a total battery life of 600,000 kilometers. Such a long battery lifespan also expands application and creates additional value for consumers by, for example, enabling commercial usage, vehicle-to-grid and secondary use. Environmental adaptation: Batteries developed by CATL can accommodate temperatures ranging from -30°C to 60°C to ensure driving sustainability. Its self-heating technology can help a battery warm up from -20°C to 10°C in 15 minutes, which enables EVs to go further in extreme work conditions.

Batteries developed by CATL can accommodate temperatures ranging from -30°C to 60°C to ensure driving sustainability. Its self-heating technology can help a battery warm up from -20°C to 10°C in 15 minutes, which enables EVs to go further in extreme work conditions. Product safety: With safety as the top priority, CATL is investing heavily in systemic design to ensure its products are safe and reliable. Its multi-level safety protection design, including material optimization, product design, manufacturing, and after sales, ensures system integrity and mitigates safety risks for the vehicle.

According to CATL's press release, in 2018 sales exceeded 21.3 GWh of battery cells (data from SNE Research).

The production plants are located in Fujian, Jiangsu and Qinghai provinces in China. Additional production capacity expansion is in progress in Erfurt, Germany.

While the majority of sales are lithium-ion cells for plug-ins, this month CATL announced supply agreement for Bosch's 48-volt battery systems globally, used in latest generation conventional hybrid vehicles.