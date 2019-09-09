In August, Jaguar noted worrying further decrease in I-PACE sales in the U.S. to just 160 units, a new monthly low (aside from October 2018).

It is really below expectations for the 2019 World Car of the Year, which received so many accolades for its design and recently was also offered at significant discounts.

"After being named the 2019 World Car of the Year award, and in an unprecedented achievement, winning the World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car titles, the Jaguar I-PACE sold 160 vehicles."

On the other hand, the I-PACE, even at its lowest, holds 7.5% of total Jaguar volume, which makes the result look far better.

The Jaguar brand itself also shrunk in August - by 14% to 2,128, which might indicate a deeper issue.

Jaguar I-PACE sales in U.S. - August 2019

After 8-months of this year, sales amounted 1,682 (2,075 since October 2018).