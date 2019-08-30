MINI at the IAA Cars 2019 in Frankfurt.

30.08.2019 Press Release

Show premiere for the all-electric MINI Cooper SE – New battery cell technology extends electric range of the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrid by 30 per cent – Traditional British brand reflects on its 60-year heritage, presents current model range, new customisation options and the latest accessory and lifestyle products in Hall 11 at the Frankfurt trade fair arena.

Munich. MINI promises visitors to the IAA Cars 2019 international motor show in Frankfurt am Main an electrifying display in every sense with a stand focused squarely on electric mobility. The show premiere of the British premium brand’s new MINI Cooper SE (fuel consumption combined: 0.0 l/100 km; electric power consumption combined: 16.8 – 14.8 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km) heralds the beginning of a new era in purely electric mobility, in which drivers will be able to enjoy virtually silent urban motoring with zero local emissions in signature MINI style. The MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 (fuel consumption combined: 2.1 – 1.9 l/100 km; electric power consumption combined: 13.9 – 13.5 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 47 – 43 g/km) now also delivers a significantly more potent hit of electric driving fun. The latest version of the plug-in hybrid model, making its debut appearance in Frankfurt, employs the very latest battery cell technology, enabling it to achieve an electric range of up to 57 kilometres (35 miles).

In addition to the premiere of the new MINI Cooper SE, the British carmaker is also celebrating its 60th anniversary at the IAA Cars 2019 show, with production since 1959 having reached the 10 million mark. With this in mind, Frankfurt will also host the special anniversary model from MINI Plant Oxford – a MINI 3‑door Hatch of the 60 Years Edition, whose exclusive design and equipment features bring the original’s distinctive sense of style to the premium compact segment. Visitors to Hall 11 (near the main entrance to the Frankfurt trade fair arena) on 12 – 22 September 2019 will also be able to admire the brand’s current model line-up and an array of new additions to its accessory and lifestyle product ranges.

Power, style and zero local emissions: the new MINI Cooper SE.

The new MINI Cooper SE is the first premium compact car with a purely electric drive system, delivering a sustainable urban driving experience that also fires the emotions. It is based on the conventionally powered MINI 3-door Hatch, whose striking design has been enriched with some model-specific accents. The 135 kW/184 hp electric motor driving the front wheels in typical MINI fashion endows the car with impressive acceleration. The motor’s instant response to the slightest nudge of the throttle adds a new dimension to the brand’s fabled go-kart feeling. The new MINI Cooper SE races from 0 to 60 km/h (37 mph) in just 3.9 seconds and takes a mere 7.3 seconds for the sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) from rest.

The energy required to propel the car with such vivacity is sourced from a latest-generation lithium-ion battery enabling a range of 235 to 270 kilometres (146 – 168 miles). Bespoke suspension tuning and an extremely low centre of gravity (resulting from the high-voltage battery’s positioning in the vehicle floor) imbue the new MINI Cooper SE with remarkable handling agility and cornering dynamics. The battery’s location has the additional benefit of ensuring exactly the same amount of space is available for occupants and luggage as in a MINI 3-door Hatch with a combustion engine.

The brand’s first ever all-electric model will be built in the UK at MINI Plant Oxford, with production due to start in November 2019. Its drive technology has been engineered at the BMW Group’s centres of excellence for electric mobility in Dingolfing and Landshut. Standard equipment for the new MINI Cooper SE includes LED headlights, a digital instrument cluster, an electric parking brake, two-zone automatic air conditioning, a heating system with heat pump technology, auxiliary heating and stationary air conditioning functions, plus Connected Navigation. The new model will also be offered with numerous driver assistance systems and four equipment packages at launch, allowing it to be tailored precisely to individual requirements.

Electric range extended by 30 per cent: the new MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4.

The MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 has adopted a pioneering role within the British premium brand’s current product range by providing a first taste of motoring with zero local emissions, MINI style. Now, this already successful premium compact plug-in hybrid is set to become more appealing still – courtesy of the BMW Group’s latest battery cell technology, which brings about a substantial increase in both efficiency and electric range. The battery’s dimensions are unchanged, yet the latest-generation high-voltage battery fitted in the new MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 has increased gross energy capacity from 7.7 to 10.0 kWh, thereby extending the all-rounder’s electric range by some 30 per cent to a maximum 55 – 57 kilometres (34 – 35 miles). Positioned under the rear seat unit to save space, the lithium-ion battery can be fully recharged in about five hours from a standard domestic socket or in around 3h 15 min when plugged into a wallbox.

The hybrid system aboard the new MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 comprises a three-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, generating combined system output of 165 kW/224 hp. A hybrid-specific all-wheel-drive system channels power to the front and rear wheels as required by the situation at hand. The new MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 powers from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.8 seconds. And the plug-in-hybrid’s efficiency likewise reaps the benefits of the latest advances in battery cell technology. The average fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions of the new MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 have both dropped by around 20 per cent, to 2.1 – 1.9 litres per 100 kilometres and 47 – 43 grams per kilometre respectively.

Thanks to its substantial electric range and low CO 2 emissions, the new MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 meets the criteria (depending on the equipment fitted) for reduced company car tax in Germany, as stipulated by the country’s electric mobility legislation. This means only half of the gross list price is taken as a basis in determining the benefit of kind for private use.

