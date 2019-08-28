According to NIO co-founder and president Qin Lihong, by the end of this year, the company will unveil its third all-electric model, the NIO ES3.

It will be a compact 5-seat crossover/SUV, smaller and more affordable then ES6 and ES8, but still based on the same platform (as it was announced earlier).

Production of the ES3 is expected to start in Q3 2020 at a volume far exceeding ES6 and ES8. The closest competitors will be the Audi Q3 and BYD Tang BEV. Base price will be above 200,000 yuan ($28,000), but there are no more details.

Chinese media shows also images with the next two BEVS in the pipeline:

ET5 cross coupe - 2020 (might be related to the concept NIO ET)



cross coupe (might be related to the concept NIO ET) EF9 MPV - 2021

Source: chinapev.com via electrive.com