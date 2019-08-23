I often compare electric vehicle adoption to how cell phones rapidly proliferated twenty five years ago. I remember when cell phones first became available, and many people laughed at the thought of paying hundreds of dollars per month for one. Why would anyone want to do that when there were pay phones on practically every corner? We know how that turned out.

Electrify America's new marketing campaign called "Normal Now" aims to introduce and normalize zero-emission vehicles for the vast majority of American consumers still driving gas vehicles. To many of these people EVs represent a radical change, and humans, for the most resist change.

EVs force people to change habits and develop new routines, and that's scares people. This campaign aims to remind people that a lot of the things they use every day now were new ideas at one time, not too long ago. Perhaps that's why so many people scoffed at the idea of wanting to carry around a mobile phone back then.

In addition to the 15 online videos, there are GIFs and ads on platforms ranging from streaming TV to social media. The campaign compares EVs with other “new technologies” of the past, such as online dating and smart watches, that may have seemed weird at first but are normal now.

The Normal Now website looks like a typical website created in the 90's, to again remind us that the times and technology changes, and we simply adjust to it all the time.

This ad campaign reminds me a lot of BMW's 2015 Superbowl ad when they featured Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel in a flashback to 1994 discussing some new technology called "internet". The ad then moves forward to current times with them driving in a BMW i3 as they now wonder about this new automotive technology.

In any event, it's good to see advertising dollars finally getting spent on electric vehicle awareness and education, even if it's court-mandated funds. Part of normalizing a thing is exposing it to people as much as possible. Seeing these EV commercials, YouTube videos and ads on social media are definitely a step in the right direction.