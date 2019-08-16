Hide press release Show press release

Hyundai Motor to present the next stage of STYLE SET FREE at IAA 2019

Hyundai to showcase electrified prototype displaying future pure electric design concept

• Hyundai Motorsport will tease the future of motorsport with the debut of its first electric racing car

• The All-New i10 will receive its public world premiere, alongside a special version of the model

• Key brand representatives to present insights into Korean automaker’s brand story during Hyundai Faces, an interactive media event

Offenbach, 15 August 2019 – Hyundai Motor will provide a glimpse into the future of mobility at the 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show, which takes place from 10 to 22 September. The company will showcase its full electric design concept envisioning its future EV design direction. Meanwhile, the brand will also give a public world premiere to the All-New i10 and Hyundai Motorsport will unveil its first ever electric racing car.

The cars of tomorrow will become individualised living spaces. At this year’s IAA, Hyundai Motor will illustrate its personalized in-car customer experience strategy for future electric vehicles under the banner STYLE SET FREE. Hyundai envisions that future vehicles will offer customers more freedom to design their cars in a way similar to how people design their homes to better reflect their lifestyles. The company envisions that cars’ interiors will be more customizable also during its lifecycle.

Hyundai presented the first steps of STYLE SET FREE earlier this year at CES in Las Vegas and at Milan Design Week. At the 2019 IAA, the brand will reveal the next stage of its future mobility vision by revealing its full electric concept car, which will demonstrate how Hyundai is rethinking mobility.

In addition to the concept car, Hyundai will also be hosting a series of interactive displays to illustrate STYLE SET FREE. These include My Space, which allows visitors to interact with various materials to create a kaleidoscope effect, as well as H-Space, which offers a personalised in-car customer experience.

“With the first full electrified concept integrating STYLE SET FREE, as well as our first ever electrified race car, we are proud that Hyundai is once again showing a glimpse into the future of driving, while other manufacturers are still talking about it,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. “Meanwhile, we are also excited to present the All-New i10 which, thanks to a range of connectivity and safety features, will become the next success factor for Hyundai in Europe.”

Hyundai to tease electrified future of motorsport

Hyundai Motorsport (HMSG) recently teased its first-ever electric racing car, designed and built at the company’s headquarters in Alzenau, Germany. HMSG will exclusively unveil the vehicle at the 2019 IAA on the first press day. It will herald a new era of motorsport for the company.

Hyundai’s exciting new model will take its place in the electrified future of motorsport. At the same time, it will underline the company’s high-performance capabilities, green technology credentials and unwavering passion for motorsport.

The All-New Hyundai i10

The All-New Hyundai i10 will also receive its public world premiere at the 2019 IAA. The latest addition to the Korean automaker’s i-range features a new-look dynamic design, which shows a contrast between its soft surfaces and sharp lines.

The All-New i10 also features a host of connectivity upgrades, including Connected Car and Blue Link®, making it a leader in its class, as well as one of the most full-featured safety packages in the segment. In addition to the standard model, Hyundai will also unveil a special version of the All-New i10 at this year’s edition of IAA.

Hyundai Faces

The Hyundai Motor 2019 IAA press conference will take place at the company’s booth in Hall 11 at 09:25 CEST on Tuesday 10 September. In addition, the company will also host Hyundai Faces, an interactive media event to selected media across Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 September.

Each Hyundai Faces session will feature exclusive discussions with Hyundai executives, who will offer valuable insights about three key topics based on the company’s three brand pillars: Progress, Performance and Assurance. All sessions will consist of a 15-minute talk and presentation, followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer session.

About IAA

The Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) is the world’s largest motor show, taking place every two years in the German city of Frankfurt am Main. With Hyundai’s Design, R&D, vehicle testing, motorsport and commercial operations all based in the region, it is the company’s home motor show in Europe. This year’s IAA is the 68th edition and takes place from 10 to 22 September.