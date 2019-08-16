Inspired by her daughter's artwork and turning it into a dress, Jaimee Newberry decided to start a business. She launched Picture This Clothing in order to let other parents transform their kid's art projects into clothing. Impressed with Newberry's fashion and creativity, TechCrunch wrote, "I’d rock that in a hot heartbeat." Recently, Newberry took on another cool project — restyling her Tesla Model 3.

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Posted by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

Above: Newberry and her 'Death Proof' Tesla Model 3 (Photo: Jaimee Newberry, Founder of Picture This Clothing)

In order to reimagine her Model 3, Newberry found inspiration in a movie. Quentin Tarantino's film, Death Proof, was an ode to the kitschy Grindhouse-era muscle car movies made famous in the 1970s. In the film, Tarantino used a matte black 1970 Dodge Challenger marked with a wicked white skull and adorned with an "angry duck" hood ornament.

Above: The movie poster for Death Proof (Source: IMDB)

The car belonged to Death Proof's villain, Stuntman Mike, who gets his dastardly comeuppance by the heroines in the end. Newberry tells me, "I’ve always had a bit of 'girl power' spirit flowing through me and Death Proof is a movie I love. I watched it again a couple of months ago with my daughters and we giggled about the idea of turning our car into the 'Stuntman Mike' car."

'

Above: The trailer for Tarantino's Death Proof (Source: YouTube Movies)

Newberry says, "It’s fun and funny and makes my car a little more 'me' this way. It’s also very easy to find in a parking lot!" So what does it look like? Check out the gallery below for a peek at this one-of-a-kind Tesla Model 3.

GALLERY

Above: A look at Newberry's 'Death Proof' Model 3 (Photo: Jaimee Newberry, Founder of Picture This Clothing)

Newberry is proud to be a Tesla owner. She says, "I care about the long term effects of the choices we make today. Any small thing I can do to take better care of the planet, I want to do a better job of. I believe in what Tesla is doing and where they’re going, and I believe they’re ahead of the competition. And bonus, this machine is just straight-up fun to drive."

===

Photos courtesy of Jaimee Newberry, Founder of Picture This Clothing. Editor's Note: For more photos of Newberry's Tesla Model 3, check out her Instagram page at @jaimeejaimee.

InsideEVs Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.