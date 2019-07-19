Haha ... gentleman. Do you sense some sarcasm? At least — as far as we can tell — this Tesla Model 3 owner didn't stoop to the same level as the truck driver.

As you can see from the video above, the "gentleman" in the white GMC pickup truck is making plenty of terrible driving choices. He's tailgating, trying to pass on the shoulder, trying to pass on the left in a no-passing zone, and even proceeding directly through a right turn on red without stopping. In fact, he barely even slows down. Clearly, he's in a hurry to get somewhere. What's arguably more clear is that he's not happy with the Tesla owner.

YouTuber and Tesla owner Arti999 claims that the driver of the pickup truck also gave him the finger and called him a "Tesla fag." While TeslaCam and Sentry Mode videos don't have sound, it still seems obvious that the pickup truck driver is going out of his way to harass the Model 3 driver.

Fortunately, according to Arti999, he submitted the video to the local police and the truck driver was charged and given an $800 fine.

It's always important to note that we don't know the whole story in many of these cases, unless we get to see the police report. However, regardless of anything that may or may not have happened, no driver should ever drive like this or blame someone else for their bad choices, which could end up getting someone killed on the road.