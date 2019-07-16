Reviewer's Tesla Model 3 Repair Situation Is Finally Solved

It may sound unbelievable for people unaware of the situation, but it took almost three months for The Fast Lane Car's Tesla Model 3 to get repaired. Their first repair estimate dates from April 18. And things have stretched until now.

The Fast Lane Car seized the opportunity to reintroduce the fixed Model 3, analyze the repair and put the EV against a Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR for a drag race.

First things first, the presenters address some criticism they have received for taking the car to a Tesla Service Facility instead of to a Tesla Certified Service Facility. Tesla’s shops that deal with major body damage repair are only three. Two of them are in California and one is in Illinois.

Since The Fast Lane Car crew is from Colorado, they decided to take the car to the Rickenbaugh Collision Center, a certified shop for Tesla's body repair. And Rickenbaugh did a very good job, despite taking so long to do it.

It was necessary to fix the trunk lid, left taillight, the rear bumper, and the rear left fender. All that had a US$ 10,000 cost, but The Fast Lane Car guys ended up paying just US$ 500 because they have a State Farm insurance to cover for the damages.

When it comes to who should be blamed for all this time waiting for the Tesla Model 3 to get fixed, The Fast Lane Car had no conclusion whatsoever to present.

Mostly because Tesla blames Rickenbaugh for parts ordering mistakes and the shop says the EV automaker is the one that did not deliver them in a timely manner.

Understandably, the presenters are fed up with dealing with the repair issue and leave it behind in the best possible fashion: a drag race against a Range Rover Sport SVR. With predictable results, but you are more than welcome to watch the video and to post your comments below.