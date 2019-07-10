BMW of North America partnered with National Park Foundation, National Park Service, and Department of Energy since April 2017 to make national parks throughout the U.S. more accessible to plug-in vehicle drivers.

The German manufacturer donated over the period 100 charging stations, out of which over 90 have been installed and the remaining few will be opened this month - just in time for the summer season.

Photo above: A 2017 BMW i3 electric vehicle and 1914 Detroit Electric Model 47 owned by Thomas Edison and their charging stations inside of Thomas Edison’s Glenmont garage at Thomas Edison National Historical Park in West Orange, NJ.

It's great to see that carmakers are supporting infrastructure rollout. Charging points (the base AC Level 2) usually can replenish enough electricity over several hours to limit the necessity of charging on the route.

"When identifying site locations, the team considered factors such as proximity and strength of EV markets, distance from nearby charging locations, and natural and cultural landscape considerations. The Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office has provided technical assistance that supports innovative energy saving transportation projects at national park sites. These projects educate visitors on the benefits of advanced and alternative fuel vehicles and can help the National Park Service meet their energy, economic, and environmental goals. The benefits of these projects have the opportunity to reach far beyond the boundaries of the national parks.

Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America said:

“We can’t think of a better way to enjoy the summer than visiting one of America’s beautiful national parks. In making electric vehicle charging more widely available for everyone, this joint effort serves to make America’s national parks more accessible to drivers of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles,”. “Thanks to public-private partnership, electric vehicle drivers can enjoy a quintessential national park road trip,” said Will Shafroth, president of the National Park Foundation. “Not only will drivers benefit, but also the businesses and communities at the doorstep of our treasured national parks.”

National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith said: