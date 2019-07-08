Thomas and James, our good friends over at Throttle House are at it again. This time they've brought a Tesla Model 3 Performance and a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat to the track to run a couple of drag races.

The Hellcat has 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque, making it, according to Dodge, the most powerful 5-seat production car ever, based on horsepower. The Model 3 Performance has 450 hp, and 471 lb-ft of torque.

However, the Model 3 Performance weighs 4,072 lbs and is all-wheel-drive, and the Hellcat is rear wheel drive, and weighs 503 lbs more; tipping the scales at a porky 4,575 lbs.

Will the extra weight, and lack of good rear wheel traction be enough for the Model 3 to top the Hellcat in a standing quarter-mile? How about one with a rolling start?

Check out the video above to find out.