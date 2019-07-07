Hide press release Show press release

KIA ANNOUNCES PRICING AND SPECIFICATION FOR ALL-NEW SOUL EV ‘FIRST EDITION’ WITH ORDER-BANKS OPEN NOW

All-new Soul ‘EV’ available in one high-specification model

‘First Edition’ comes with two-tone paintwork as standard

64kWh lithium-ion battery gives a range of 280 miles from one charge

80 per cent charge can be achieved in as little as 1 hour 15 minutes

Both Android Auto ™ and Apple CarPlay™ included as standard

™ Features 10-speaker, 640-watt premium Harmon/Kardon ® sound system

Priced at £37,295, or £33,795 with the Plug-in Car Grant deducted

Order-banks now open

The Soul EV made its European debut at the Geneva motor show in March, and today Kia is announcing pricing and specification of the cutting edge, pure electric vehicle. In an unprecedented move by Kia Motors (UK), the order banks for the Soul EV ‘First Edition’ are being opened sufficiently early so that demand can be judged to ensure that the appropriate supply is requested.

The Soul EV will be offered in one highly specified grade called ‘First Edition’ and is priced at £37,295, or £33,795 with the Plug-in Car Grant subsidy deducted. The first examples of the Soul EV ‘First Edition’ are scheduled to reach UK dealers during Q1 2020.

Exclusively electric for Europe

With the new generation Soul, Kia Motors (Europe) has taken the decision not to import the internal combustion engine versions, and instead concentrate on the highly commended pure electric drivetrain. Kia is already known for being a market leader in affordable, long-range electric vehicles thanks to the launch of the e-Niro and previous generation Soul EV, and this approach allows Kia to build upon its ‘Go Electric’ focus.

In its third generation, the all-new Kia Soul EV brings long-range, zero tailpipe emissions power to the urban crossover class, and becomes more distinctive, dynamic and innovative than ever. While the Soul EV embraces the iconic design and playful character of its predecessors, it will be powered by a 64kWh lithium-ion battery pack that delivers a range of 280 miles from one charge.

The all-new Soul EV has a Type 2 charging inlet which allows the 64kWh battery to be fully charged in 9 hours and 35 minutes. Additionally, with CCS Combo charging, the Soul EV can be charged even quicker, achieving up to 80 per cent charge in 1 hour and 15 minutes with a 50kW DC Rapid Charging Station. A three-pin cable and Type 2 connection will be provided with the car.

Stands out while standing still

Fresh, funky and distinctive, the new Soul EV features the same iconic silhouette, with newly sculpted lines, sharper details, and more technical lighting elements. There are restyled front and rear bumpers, for a smoother, more aerodynamic appearance. In place of the conventional Soul’s front grille, there’s a solid insert, with a door housing the charging socket conveniently located on the driver’s side. The Soul EV’s unique LED headlamps are strikingly integrated into the upper ‘brow’ of the front of the car, which itself extends the full width of the car for a wide, stable appearance. The EV’s ‘face’ is completed with unique front LED fog lamps and a unique five-spoke design for the 17-inch alloy wheels.

Technology inside

Inside, the cabin is more high-tech than ever, with its cool design and ultimate functionality accompanied by acoustic-inspired shapes and textures. The Soul EV is offered with a range of technologies which includes a wireless smartphone charger, a customiseable head-up display, and a 10-speaker, 640-watt, premium Harman/Kardon® sound system. It retains the signature ‘tweeter’ speakers which bookend the dashboard, a feature of the previous-generation Soul which exemplified the car’s combination of interesting design and functionality.

At the heart of the Soul EV’s dashboard is Kia’s new 10.25-inch TFT LCD widescreen system, featuring the new UVO CONNECT telematics system. New functions include a split screen mode, home screen customization, Bluetooth® multi-connection and user profiles. UVO CONNECT puts a raft of information at owners’ fingertips, including live traffic, weather, and parking availability. For the Soul EV, UVO CONNECT also provides vehicle charging information, including charging station locations, charger availability, and connection compatibility. The system can also be accessed via a UVO smartphone app, providing remote access to a range of vehicle functions, including at-a-glance overview of key elements of the car, including doors, locks, battery and charge status. The last known location of the vehicle can be viewed, and a monthly summary of the car’s usage. Diagnosis alerts are shared with the smartphone user, keeping them informed of the current status of the car, with notifications automatically sent whenever an event is detected in the car.

One high specification ‘First Edition’ grade

Dual full-LED headlamps are flanked by LED daytime running lights, while at the rear, the LED theme continues with combination lighting. Privacy glass is fitted to the rear windows and tailgate, and roof rails accentuate the Soul’s lifestyle remit. Unique five-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels complete the distinctive exterior look.

Black leather upholstery is included as standard and the driver’s seat features eight-way electric adjustment, including sliding, reclining, height adjustment and lumbar support. Both the front seats and steering wheel are heated, and the regenerative braking level is taken care of by the paddleshift mounted on the leather trimmed steering wheel. An electric parking brake is included for the first time on the centre console, while climate control and Adaptive Smart Control Function (SCC) are both included as standard. An engine start/stop button is provided for convenience, together with a Smart Entry System.

A head-up display means drivers can keep their eyes on the road ahead, and this is combined with a 7-inch OLED colour display cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen Satellite Navigation system with European mapping and Traffic Messaging Control (TMC). DAB radio with MP3 compatibility is included, along with Bluetooth® with music streaming, Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, both with voice control. A wireless mobile phone charger is provided on the centre console, a reversing camera system is integrated into the touchscreen and rear parking sensors are included, too. Completing the repertoire is a 10-speaker Harman/Kardon® premium sound system with 640-watt subwoofer, external amplifier and front centre speaker.

Safety is very important, with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Lane Follow Assist (LFA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear-Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) fitted as standard. This is in addition to an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Emergency Stop Signalling (ESS).

Three exterior colour schemes are available on the all-new Soul EV, with a choice of Neptune Blue with Black roof, Clear White with Red roof or Quartz Black with Red roof. The cost of the premium paint is included within the price of the Soul EV ‘First Edition’.

Warranty and after-care

In keeping with every Kia, the all-new Soul EV ‘First Edition’ comes with the company’s unique-in-the-UK seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty, subject to certain wear and tear conditions. The warranty is fully transferable should the car be sold before the time or mileage limits have been reached.

The Soul EV ‘First Edition’ is available with ‘Kia Care’ service plans, which have been developed to provide customers with a wide range of service plan options for any Kia model within the first seven years of the vehicle’s life – matching its industry-leading seven-year warranty.

The service plans include a comprehensive range of options including the original, traditional, first three and five services, but in addition a customer can now purchase services up to and including the seventh service which matches the full length of the warranty. The plans are available for all Kia owners and can be purchased at any point of ownership for cars up to five years old.

UK Soul EV line-up and pricing