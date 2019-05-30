Bjørn Nyland took the all-new 2020 Kia Soul EV (Kia e-Soul) with a 64 kWh battery for tests in Norway, starting with the range test at a constant speed of around 90 km/h (56 mph).

The range of the new Soul highly increased compared to the previous generation and depending on the test cycle stands at:

EPA: 391 km (243 miles)

WLTP: 452 km (280 miles)

Bjørn Nyland achieved some 430 km (267 miles), which is in between EPA and WLTP, but it could be better at higher temperatures.

The average efficiency also slightly improved and stands at a decent 153 Wh/km (246 Wh/mile).

The quick overview reveals also that the new Kia Soul EV looks better, is slightly enlarged and is more compelling inside with an improved interior, infotainment and equipment.

Vehicle weight, with the driver, was 1,860 kg.

Kia e-Soul specs:

Long-range battery pack

64 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery (180 Ah of capacity and 356 V of nominal voltage, 170 kW power output)

(180 Ah of capacity and 356 V of nominal voltage, 170 kW power output) Range WLTP: 452 km (280 miles). U.S. version was rated by EPA at 243 miles (391 km)

Energy consumption WLTP: 157 Wh/km

Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg

150 kW (@ 3,800 – 8000 rpm) and 395 Nm (@ 0 – 3,600 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor

(@ 3,800 – 8000 rpm) (@ 0 – 3,600 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.6 seconds

Top speed: 167 km/h (104 miles)

on-board charger 7.2 kW

CCS DC fast-charging capability as standard – from 20% up to 80% capacity in just 42 minutes from a 100 kW DC fast-charger

Weight: 1,682 kg (Curb weight) and 2,180 kg (Gross weight)

Luggage capacity (liters, VDA): Behind second row 315 Behind first row 1,339



Standard battery pack

39.2 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery (120 Ah of capacity and 327 V of nominal voltage, 104 kW power output)

(120 Ah of capacity and 327 V of nominal voltage, 104 kW power output) Range WLTP: 277 km (172 miles)

Energy consumption WLTP: 145 Wh/km

Energy density (cell) 250 Wh/kg

100 kW (@ 2,600 – 8000 rpm) and 395 Nm (@ 0 – 2,400 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor

(@ 2,600 – 8000 rpm) (@ 0 – 2,400 rpm) permanent magnet AC synchronous motor 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.6 seconds

Top speed: 156 km/h (97 miles)

on-board charger 7.2 kW

CCS DC fast-charging capability as standard – from 20% up to 80% capacity in just 42 minutes from a 100 kW DC fast-charger

Weight: 1,593 kg (Curb weight) and 2,025 kg (Gross weight)

Luggage capacity (litres, VDA): Behind second row 315 Behind first row 1,339



