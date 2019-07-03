Drivemode Believes All EVs Can Rely On The Same Components

In 2017, the European Union decided to create a program for funding researches on EVs called GV-04. The goal, according to its official page, is to deliver the “next generation of electric drivetrains”, which “should be conceived to also take into account design for manufacturing, low weight, and material cost”.

One of the most interesting answers to these requests is the Drivemode Project. It has addressed these requirements by creating a single module that gathers the electric motor, the transmission, and the converter. And believes it can be used by all future EVs, from various manufacturers.

That sort of belief comes from the fact that the module is small and scalable to whatever the car project needs. The compact electric motor can have between 35 kW (47 hp) and 60 kW (80 hp), with peaks of 90 kW (121 hp). Torque would be around 100 Nm (73.8 lb-ft). Its rotor can swirl at speeds of 20,000 rpm. Mind you that the idea is to use several modules in each car. At least two of them for each vehicle, one for each wheel. So, an all-wheel drive could present up to 320 hp and 295.2 lb-ft, with peaks of 484 hp.

The high-speed transmission is said to be able to achieve a 97 percent efficiency, and the converter — made of Silicon Carbide (SiC), a semiconductor — operates in high frequencies (over 20 kHz) and high voltage (800 V). The fact that both the engine and the transmission work at high speed makes them more powerful and efficient, which allows them to be smaller and to save on material use and on the vehicle’s weight. The high voltage saves on copper since cables can be thinner to deal with the lower currents (Porsche Taycan, anyone?). That also makes recharging faster.

In the future, if cars that adopt these modules really use one of them per wheel, things like wheels that turn will be a thing of the past. Steering will be possible solely with setting different speeds to each of the wheels. The suspension system may benefit from a more predictable behavior and components such as an EPS steering system and so on will probably disappear. A drive-by-wire lever or steering wheel may be enough. Even the braking can present radical changes, but let’s leave them to the future. If it ever arrives this way.