There's quite a bit of vitriol among those investors shorting Tesla. Some want to make a quick buck. Others are betting the American automaker goes belly-up. And they're proud to do so. Does this make any sense? No it doesn't, according to a computer systems engineer, Mick Ronson, who's bullish on Tesla.

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

Ronson recently wrote a fascinating post (via Medium), 8 Reasons Why I’m Long On Tesla — And a Warning To Bears. He warns, "If you’re shorting Tesla, you’re betting on incumbents that are signaling an acknowledgement of their impending obsolescence. This isn’t business as usual; this is a full-on scrambling for self-preservation."

The incumbents are in a pickle right now. "Here’s the problem: tech companies don’t speak auto; auto companies don’t speak tech," explains Ronson. In contrast, Elon Musk's vertically-integrated "Tesla does not have a translation problem. They do not need to outsource their innovation... Tesla is not a mere assembler collecting widgets and services from their circle of loosely-coupled vendors. They’re a new type of organization, tightly-coupled on top of a powerful ideology that paints an optimistic view of the future."

"We have so much potential energy bottled up within this country that we’re wasting away on old-school corporate imperialism and economic stagnation, needlessly delaying the next industrial revolution while we could be spearheading it. By shorting Tesla, you’re capitalizing upon — and contributing to — volatile sentiment that reflects nothing more than a lack of awareness. This is delaying our progress, damaging our environment, and I would argue that it’s quite anti-American," says Ronson.

Tesla is pushing for a future with self-driving electric vehicles, solar, and batteries. Ronson notes, "these types of technologies will reduce demand for petroleum and — since petroleum is one of the raw materials our government needs to acquire and protect in its own self-interest— for war. We’ve historically justified war with our need for 'energy independence'... [we should] see renewable energy and automation as the surest means to that end." Tesla, he says, could be that "bridge to a peaceful future."

Ronson concludes, "If you’re looking for a patriotic opportunity to vote with your dollars as a supporter of a brighter, cleaner, safer version of our future, I’d humbly encourage you to short the disrupted, and long the disruptors. Especially the ones made in America."

