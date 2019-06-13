Fastned officially announced a major milestone of launching its 100th fast charging station, about six years since the installation of the first one in 2013.

Actually, thecompany commissioned simultaneously the 100th and 101st station on both sides of the A15 highway in the Netherlands, where most of the Fastned's stations are installed.

A small number of charging stations were already installed in Germany and the UK, while the company is preparing for expansion to Belgium and Switzerland.

All the Fastned charging stations are multi-standard and multi-charger (at least two per site), currently more and more often with 175 kW chargers (350 kW in the near future). The other noticeable difference to most of the charging networks is the roof, which reminds us of conventional fuel stations.

Fastned's goal for the future is creating a European fast charging network with 1,000 fast charging stations.

Michiel Langezaal, CEO Fastned said:

“This is good news for electric drivers and a great milestone for Fastned. In 2013 we opened our first fast charging stations along the Dutch highway. Six years later we have built more than 100 stations in the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom at high traffic locations along highways and within cities. The development of locations in Belgium and Switzerland is also well underway. With this fast charging network Fastned is now one of the largest players in Europe.”