Victoria Police’s Road Policing Command (Australia) this month introduced its first all-electric car into its operational fleet - the Tesla Model X Long Range. We must admit it looks very futuristic.

The car was retrofitted with all the stuff needed for highway patrol operational duties.

"Victoria Police has taken the first steps in what could be the biggest development in police vehicles since their introduction almost 100 years ago, becoming one of the first jurisdictions in the world to put an all-electric vehicle into its operational fleet."

More EV police

The one-off purchase of a Model X is quite costly compared to ordinary police vehicles, but Victoria Police treats it as a feasibility study.

In the future, the police could decide to electrify a big part of almost all of its 3,300 vehicles.

"The one-off procurement has allowed Victoria Police to undertake a research and development project on the vehicle. This project will see Victoria Police work with Tesla engineers, emergency equipment manufacturers, the department’s vehicle installation contractor and Victoria Police’s IT and communications technicians in fitting equipment and integrating police software into the vehicle’s on-board system. The vehicle will be a fully fitted and functioning Highway Patrol vehicle and will be trialled across various regions in consultation with the Road Policing Command"

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane said: