Kia Motors (UK) announced a recall of 5,020 Niro Hybrid and Niro Plug-in hybrid, produced between November 2016 and September 2017.

The issue is possible overheating in an electrical relay (no fires or injuries reported), which requires remedial inspection.

"Vehicles will be inspected at dealerships and affected relays will be replaced at no cost to customers under this recall identified as part of the company’s on-going research and development programme. Kia Motors (UK) Limited is not aware of any failures causing fires nor of any injuries but is undertaking the recall to ensure the issue is swiftly corrected. The models affected were built between November 2016 and September 2017. Kia Motors (UK) Limited will contact all affected owners but anyone concerned about their vehicle should contact Kia Customer Services on 08000 158757 or email enquiries@kiacustomercare.co.uk. The inspection and potential replacement should take about one hour."

The recalls are often valuable information for us about the sales levels of some models and as you can see in the case of the UK - more than 5,000 electrified Niro were sold in the UK within a year, which is not bad.

As all the Niro HEV/PHEV are produced in the same plant, we guess that a similar recall will concern other markets in Europe and North America.

Kia Niro PHEV

Kia Niro PHEV specs: