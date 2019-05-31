Possible overheating in an electrical relay prompts Kia to announce recall of the Niro HEV/PHEV in the UK
Kia Motors (UK) announced a recall of 5,020 Niro Hybrid and Niro Plug-in hybrid, produced between November 2016 and September 2017.
The issue is possible overheating in an electrical relay (no fires or injuries reported), which requires remedial inspection.
"Vehicles will be inspected at dealerships and affected relays will be replaced at no cost to customers under this recall identified as part of the company’s on-going research and development programme. Kia Motors (UK) Limited is not aware of any failures causing fires nor of any injuries but is undertaking the recall to ensure the issue is swiftly corrected.
The models affected were built between November 2016 and September 2017. Kia Motors (UK) Limited will contact all affected owners but anyone concerned about their vehicle should contact Kia Customer Services on 08000 158757 or email enquiries@kiacustomercare.co.uk. The inspection and potential replacement should take about one hour."
The recalls are often valuable information for us about the sales levels of some models and as you can see in the case of the UK - more than 5,000 electrified Niro were sold in the UK within a year, which is not bad.
As all the Niro HEV/PHEV are produced in the same plant, we guess that a similar recall will concern other markets in Europe and North America.
Kia Niro PHEV
Kia Niro PHEV specs:
- 1.6-litre direct-injection petrol engine (104bhp and 147Nm) paired with a 44.5kW (60bhp) electric motor – Transmission-Mounted Electric Device (TMED). System output is 139bhp, with 265Nm of torque. Drive to the front wheels is through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (6DCT).
- 0-60mph in 10.4 seconds and has a top speed of 107mph
- 8.9 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack
- up to 36 miles (58 km) in all-electric range, 26 miles (42 km) according to EPA
- potential fuel economy of well over 200mpg and CO2 emissions of just 29g/km
- drag coefficient (Cd) of .30
- 4,355mm long, 1,805mm wide and 1,535mm tall
- curb weight to 1,594kg
- luggage space – 324 litres
Chris Lear, Director of After Sales commented: “The safety of our customers is our number one priority and we are taking this action to ensure their vehicles are not affected in any way.”