Audi is preparing for the utilization of old electric car batteries in energy storage (second-life use) through a series of pilot installations.

The latest one launched in EUREF Campus in Berlin, Germany is a 1.9 MWh/1 MW system, consisting of battery packs from Audi vehicles.

The system will take the role of a real-life laboratory and will compensate for the fluctuations in the grid (demand peak shaving) as well as optimize energy supply (charging to make use of excess electricity supply from solar and wind).

Having 1.9 MWh ESS will be a beneficial buffer also for the immediate vicinity of 175 kW DC fast charger.

