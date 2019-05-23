One low monthly payment covers it all
eMotorWerks, an Enel X company, this week introduced a new service they are offering, called JuicePlan. eMotorWerks created the JuicePlan service to help make purchasing and installing home EV charging equipment less onerous for new EV owners.
eMotorWerks News
One of the pain points for those new to EV ownership can be that, after taking the plunge into the EV life, you find out how expensive it can be to purchase and install the charging equipment necessary to recharge your EV quickly, so you can enjoy the car to its fullest.
Buying and installing a 240-volt, level 2 charging station, then paying a licensed electrician to install it, can easily exceed $1,000 or more in many circumstances. That expense may be too burdensome for many folks that just stretched the budget to buy or lease a new car.
“There’s a continued need to democratize access to electrified mobility globally. One of the barriers we’ve found to greater adoption is the selection and installation of an EV charging system at home, where the vast majority of vehicle charging takes place today,” said Valery Miftakhov, eMotorWerks founder and CEO. “Our hope is that creating a subscription option for smart charging to existing EV owners or those that are considering an electric vehicle will accelerate EV adoption in the U.S.”
Enter JuicePlan. The new service by eMotorWerks rolls up the cost of a JuiceBox Pro 40 smart charger, as well as the cost to install the NEMA 14-50 outlet that the JuiceBox plugs into. eMotorWorks contracts the licensed electrician to install the outlet and hang the JuiceBox on your wall so it can plug in. They basically do everything.
With the new JuicePlan, the customer pays a low monthly fee and is required to put no money down. The introductory rate is only $19 while supplies last, and will initially be available in select markets in California, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland. You can visit the JuicePlan website and enter your zip code to see if its available in your area.
Charging Station Buyers Guides
The JuiceBox Pro 40 is also InsideEVs Buyers Guide's "Top Pick" for home charging solution for 2019. The JuiceNet smart charging platform allows users to schedule their EV charging times when there are favorable electricity rates, saving the owner money. Also, with the optional JuiceNet Green, the JuiceBox will automatically charge your EV when the grid offers the cleanest power of the day, by maximizing charging times to when solar and wind power is at maximum production.
eMotorWerks Introduces JuicePlan, A Low-Cost, EV Charging Service to Increase Access to Smart Charging
• JuicePlan will initially be available to electric vehicle owners across several markets in California, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.
• The monthly subscription fee starts at $19 and includes the JuiceBox home charger, home installation by certified electricians, and the JuiceNet smart charging platform.
San Carlos, CA — May 21st, 2019 -- eMotorWerks, a subsidiary of the Enel Group’s advanced energy services business group Enel X and a leading provider of intelligent and cloud-connected smart grid charging solutions, has introduced JuicePlan, its residential electric vehicle (EV) charging service in the US. Through this new service, coupled with the company’s EV charger, which has been a bestseller in the EV charging category on Amazon for the last five years, eMotorWerks aims to increase access to smart charging and accelerate EV adoption by making the home charging installation and experience user-friendly and affordable.
The JuicePlan includes a level 2 JuiceBox smart EV charging station and the JuiceNet smart grid charging platform, which allows users to schedule charging times when electricity costs are lower and renewable penetration is higher. eMotorWerks has also partnered with local, certified electricians to install the JuiceBox and take the guesswork out of the installation process, giving new EV owners access to lower-cost professional installation services saving time and money finding an affordable installer.
"There’s a continued need to democratize access to electrified mobility globally. One of the barriers we’ve found to greater adoption is the selection and installation of an EV charging system at home, where the vast majority of vehicle charging takes place today,” said Valery Miftakhov, eMotorWerks CEO and founder. “Our hope is that creating a subscription option for smart charging to existing EV owners or those that are considering an electric vehicle will accelerate EV adoption in the U.S.”
A subscription to JuicePlan starts at $19 per month throughout the subscription term, is currently available in many markets across California, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland. The combination of the JuiceNet platform, the sophisticated smart charging software, and the JuiceBox Pro 40, can result in lower overall charging costs for EV owners and an option to charge with the cleanest power available, while more importantly reducing the cost of electricity service for all customers of a utility. With JuicePlan, EV drivers can control and monitor charging remotely using their JuiceNet app and the JuiceNet online dashboard or use Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control to start or stop charging without going outside. For more information on JuicePlan eligibility and subscriptions, please visit https://emotorwerks.com/store/residential/juiceplan.
About eMotorWerks:
eMotorWerks, a subsidiary of the Enel Group’s advanced energy services business line Enel X, is revolutionizing the EV charging market with its JuiceNet-enabled smart charging solutions. With nearly 50,000 charging stations sold around the world, eMotorWerks is the only EVSE participating in wholesale energy markets. By offering EV drivers, utilities, automakers and businesses a complete line of interoperable, hardware agnostic, smart grid charging solutions, eMotorWerks is enabling the EV industry to scale sustainably. For more information on eMotorWerks, please visit www.emotorwerks.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.